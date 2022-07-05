ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Check forgery arrest, Ventura drug bust, more news

By Cytlalli Salgado and Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
Here's a roundup of recent incidents and arrests from Ventura County agencies:

Duo arrested for alleged check forgery

FILLMORE — A couple from Ventura arrested for alleged forgery and conspiracy to commit a crime pleaded not guilty Thursday, according to officials.

One of the suspects, a 32-year-old man, was working as an independent contractor for a small paint company at the victim’s home in February when he allegedly stole a check from the residence in Fillmore, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The second suspect, a 39-year-old woman who works as a contractor for the same paint company, allegedly attempted to deposit the stolen check into her bank account in March. The two suspects are romantic partners who live together, sheriff's Detective John Lemar said.

Following a months-long investigation, the pair was arrested last week as they were working a paint job near Isla Vista in Santa Barbara County.

During a search of their vehicle, authorities reportedly found additional stolen mail and financial documents from at least three victims, Lemar said.

He said authorities are continuing to search for potential victims, mainly from Ventura, based on the stolen mail.

During an arraignment Thursday, the duo pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, identity theft and other offenses, online court records show.

The male suspect remains in custody with his bail set at $120,000. His partner, also in custody, has her bail set at $50,000. The two are scheduled for an early disposition conference on July 12.

Ventura drug bust

A 39-year-old Ventura man was arrested last month as part of an investigation into methamphetamine and fentanyl sales in Ventura County, sheriff's officials said.

The investigation began in May when detectives learned about the man's possible narcotics trafficking activity. Authorities later identified a 36-year-old man from Goleta as a co-conspirator in the drug sales.

On June 8, detectives served search warrants at the Ventura man's home in the 200 block of Carr Drive and his workplace in the 2800 block of Palma Drive, where they seized three pounds of methamphetamine, 58 grams of fentanyl and $5,035 in cash, authorities said. He was arrested on suspicion of a parole violation that same day.

Investigators found the Goleta man the previous day in possession of one pound of methamphetamine, 18 grams of fentanyl and 150 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of multiple felony narcotics violations. They were booked into the county jail, where they remain in lieu of $100,000 bail for the Goleta man and $500,000 bail for the Ventura suspect.

Inmate death at main jail

A 46-year-old man died in Ventura’s main jail Sunday evening, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The man, Joshua Johnston, appeared to be suffering from a medical condition after 6:50 p.m. inside his cell at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility at 800 S. Victoria Ave.

Deputies rendered aid while waiting for paramedics to arrive. Paramedics provided advanced life-saving efforts before Johnston was pronounced dead.

Johnston, who previously lived in Frazier Park, was arrested Thursday, online jail records show.

His death remains under investigation. The sheriff's major crimes bureau investigates all inmate deaths as a matter of policy. Autopsy results are pending from the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Cytlalli Salgado is a breaking news reporter for the Ventura County Star. She can be reached by calling 805-437-0257 or emailing cytlalli.salgado@vcstar.com .

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com , and on Twitter @ Jeremy_Childs .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Check forgery arrest, Ventura drug bust, more news

