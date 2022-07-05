ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Toddler found at Highland Park scene orphaned in shooting: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sarakshi Rai
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXbmq_0gVnmZvw00

( The Hill ) – The parents of a 2-year-old toddler who was found at the scene of the Highland Park shooting have both died, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

At a press conference, Jennifer Banek, the coroner for Lake County, read names of six of the seven victims who had died, including 35-year-old Irina McCarthy and 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park.

Friends of the couple have since taken to social media to mourn the couple and express their grief. A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise money to support their orphaned son, Aiden McCarthy.

Couple helps save toddler during mass shooting in Highland Park

The organizer of the page said it was created on behalf of his family, and with their permission. Aiden McCarthy will be raised by his grandparents, and the organizer shared that he “is left in the unthinkable position, to grow up without his parents.”

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $130,000 as of Tuesday evening.

Aiden was rescued from the shooting after a woman and her companions saw him pinned under his father, who was unconscious, while she on her way to get breakfast, The Daily Beas t reported .

The woman, Lauren Silva, told the outlet that while she took Aiden back to her car, her boyfriend and his son tried to help his father, who was bleeding. Silva later told T he New York Times that she was told that first responders were unable to stop the father’s bleeding and had covered him with a blanket.

Parents of alleged Highland Park shooter release statement, retain attorney

The tragic news comes after police said that the suspect in the shooting, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, planned the attack for “several weeks” before killing seven and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb.

The other victims identified by The Lake County Coroner’s Office include Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico.

Police said they are in discussions with Crimo but declined to share additional information. Law enforcement is still working to determine a motive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Fox News

Mother of Good Samaritan who shot cop killer and was mistakenly killed by police files lawsuit

A Colorado mother filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday after police shot and killed her son upon mistaking him for an active shooter. On the day he was shot in June 2021, Kathleen Boleyn's son, John Hurley, pulled out his gun and went after suspect Ronald Troyke after Troyke was accused of ambushing and fatally shooting Officer Gordon Beesley, court documents obtained by Fox Television Stations have reported.
ARVADA, CO
Black Enterprise

UPDATE: 16-year-old Dancing Doll Dyshea Hall From Lifetime’s ‘Bring It’ Shot and Killed Outside Kroger In Atlanta

Earlier this week we reported that Dyshea Hall, known from the former Lifetime hit show ‘Bring It’ had died but details were few. BLACK ENTERPRISE has learned that DeKalb County Police have identified the victims of a shooting outside a Kroger shopping center in Georgia as Dyshea Hall, 16, and Javonte Wood, 17, is critical, according to WSBTV.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former star high school quarterback was denied bail by the judge for a mass shooting incident in South Carolina that injured 12

A judge denied bond for a South Carolina man who was a star football player in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested for a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Toddler#Mexico#Violent Crime#New York Times
Boston Globe

Six teenagers were involved in a robbery that killed a Weymouth student. Only one has been arrested.

“I feel like my back is against the wall. There’s absolutely no support.”. The accounts of a botched drug deal in February vary widely. But police and prosecutors agree on the most crucial point — who among the six teenagers involved fired the shot that killed 17-year-old Nathan Paul. Yet it’s another Quincy teenager, 18-year-old Jaivon Harris, who has been behind bars since a few days after Paul’s death, the only person arrested so far in the alleged drug theft. Although he is not accused of shooting Paul and police did not recover any weapon belonging to him, Harris was indicted on murder and larceny charges earlier this month and sits in solitary confinement as he awaits his next arraignment.
WEYMOUTH, MA
SCDNReports

Body Found at North Carolina Dollar General Store

Body Found at North Carolina Dollar General StoreSCDN Graphics Department. A shocking discovery at a North Carolina Dollar General Store -- a dead body. According to Sheriff Blake Wallace, his deputies received a report of a dead body behind the Dollar General near Rones Chapel Road at 10 am in the morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Babysitter Accused of Murdering Mich. Toddler: 'She Threw My Son into the Wall,' Says Mom

A babysitter in Michigan is behind bars after allegedly murdering a 23-month-old boy left in her care. WDIV-TV, citing police, reports 21-year-old Kimora Launmei Hodges — who had babysat the boy on and off for the past two months — was watching him at his Roseville, Mich., apartment on June 13 while his mother was at work, when Hodges allegedly physically abused him.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The US Sun

Mystery of toddler found covered in blood in Highland Park carnage ends in tragedy after both his parents killed

THE mystery of a toddler found covered in blood has been solved after it was tragically revealed that both his parents were killed in the Highland Park massacre. Two-year-old Aiden was found underneath his father, Kevin McCarthy, 37, who died alongside his wife Irina, 35, and five others in the July 4 mass shooting, officials confirmed.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
The Independent

Photo emerges of Robert Crimo disguised in women’s clothes to flee Highland Park shooting

The Highland Park shooting suspect “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene of the mass shooting where he had just killed six victims, according to law enforcement.Robert Crimo III, a 21-year-old local man, was arrested on Monday evening following an eight-hour manhunt, when he was spotted driving along a highway in Illinois in his mother’s car. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that Mr Crimo was captured on video footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy