ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Former Teacher’s Son Honors The Unsung Heroes Of Schools

By Mike Glover
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3cu2_0gVnm9JX00

Educating Oklahoma children takes a village as the old saying goes. The Teachers Appreciation Foundation is working to make sure that village gets its due.

The Teachers Appreciation Foundation started 8 years ago when Karim Mahamed wanted to celebrate his mother who just retired from teaching.

“She said no, I’ve been to enough banquets and stuff, and she wasn’t really sold on the idea,” said Karim Muhammad, organizer for the TAF Awards.

But Karim wouldn’t take no for an answer and decided to ask his mom again. She had some ideas for him.

“She said, ‘have you ever been at these banquets and heard about a custodian getting recognized or honored? What about the school bus driver or cafeteria workers?’” said Karim.

That struck a cord with Karim. He decided to seek out the unsung heroes of our school districts and thank them for their selfless work.

“It’s unprecedented. They’ve never been acknowledged that way. So, they’re expression is, sometimes they cry, tears of joy,” said Karim.

The event is a red-carpet formal, complete with dinner and dancing.

“When you get recognized for doing what you love, it’s kind of a bonus,” said Thomas McNeely, principal at Capitol Hill High school and also a past honoree.

“It is a job that, you know you get into it, and you’re not going to get into it to become super wealthy, but you get into it because you want to help students out,” said McNeely.

In recent years the foundation has expanded the recognitions.

“Pastors, community leaders, mayors, lieutenant governors, governors,” said Karim.

A night of recognition for those who spend their time investing in our youth.

“It is the Grammy’s for dignitaries, educators, and support staff,” said Karim.

The TAF foundation is not affiliated with a particular school or school district.

The banquet is this Saturday at Il Bellagio Center and Conventions, 2121 West Hefner Rd. Tickets are not available at the door. For tickets of more information visit www.TAF5.org or call (405) 523-3488.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit group opens tiny homes to help vulnerable youth

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma nonprofit organization is opening tiny homes to help vulnerable youth beat the odds. Twenty tiny homes are opening soon to help children and teenagers who need a place to start their adult lives. From those aging out of foster care to young people without a stable home environment, a local nonprofit organization named PIVOT is working to help them beat the odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family, friends coming to terms with sudden death of newly elected district attorney

SHAWNEE, Okla. — A newly elected district attorney in Oklahoma suddenly died just days after voters elected him to the seat. Family and friends are still coming to terms with the death of David Hammer, who was elected Tuesday to be the new district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties. His family has not revealed the cause of death as of Monday afternoon.
SHAWNEE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Village, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
news9.com

Oklahoma WIC Program Seeking Feedback On SNAP

Work is underway to improve Oklahoma’s WIC Program. As a part of the state plan of operation heading into 2023, WIC is asking for feedback from the public on the different services it offers. News On 6's Autumn Bracey had details on how to take part.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Conventions#Capitol Hill
kgou.org

Thousands of Oklahomans qualify for internet discount

Few have signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federally funded program available that helps households pay for internet service or an internet device such as a computer or tablet. The Federal Communications Commission launched the $14.2 billion program in continuation of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which rolled out...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OSDH: 9,200 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting more than 9,000 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma. OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
news9.com

Fetch Fido A Flight Sending At-Risk Oklahoma Shelter Animals To West Coast

The group Fetch Fido a Flight is planning to fly 75 at-risk pets from overcrowded animal shelters in Oklahoma City to Salem, Oregon. The group will load the cats and dogs onto a plane at Will Rogers World Airport Saturday morning and fly them to the west coast to help them find homes.
CW33

Texas, Oklahoma restaurants named among best fried chicken spots in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — When that fresh, hot plate of fried chicken you ordered hits the table and you can see the steam rise from the gorgeous, crispy piece of chicken alongside some absurdly good-looking sides it’s hard to resist the temptation to dig in without having a care in the world of the hurt your tongue and mouth are going to go through due to your impatience.
DALLAS, TX
okstate.edu

Federal broadband discount still available for Oklahoma households

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Thousands of Oklahomans are missing an opportunity to lower their monthly internet bills. The federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program is available to help households pay for internet service, but few have signed up since the program’s debut in December 2021.
STILLWATER, OK
KTEN.com

Tracking the gators in southeast Oklahoma

(KTEN) — Two universities are teaming up to keep an eye on alligators in southeastern Oklahoma. Why? The gator population is increasing, and researchers want to keep track of these scaly amphibians. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife is partnering with Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Adventist University to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Opioid Settlement Announced for Oklahoma

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Conner has announced a settlement agreement between his office and three companies that distributed opioids in Oklahoma. The three companies had originally denied any wrong-doing but ultimately, the companies decided to agree to the settlement at the end of June. The settlement will bring $250...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy