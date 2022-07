MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, one popular Missoula food truck is expanding with a second truck. M-80 Chicken opened just two years ago. They're already adding another truck to their fleet so they can keep their consistent hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at KettleHouse Brewery, but make it to other popular outings like Out To Lunch and DownTown ToNight.

