1 reportedly dead after apparent crash, shooting on Detroit's west side

By WWJ Newsroom
 2 days ago
DETROIT (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after a crash and apparent shooting on Detroit’s west side late Tuesday afternoon.

WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports the incident happened in the area of Outer Drive and Greenfield.

Video from the scene shows at least two cars -- a white SUV and a black sedan -- smashed up and one other stopped in the area.

Police have not released many details, but one person was apparently killed in the incident. It was not clear what led to the incident or whether the reported shooting happened before or after the crash.

Authorities have not said whether anyone else was injured in the incident.

Police had a perimeter around the scene and tow trucks were arriving to clear the wreckage.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest details on this developing story.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit, MI
