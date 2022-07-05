ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Night Forecast: Heat continues to build this week

TONIGHT: A few clouds and muggy. Low: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a spot-up shower being a possibility. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, with a couple of short-lived showers. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 78. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 78. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 78. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and still hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

