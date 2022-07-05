ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Manhunt after kidnapped woman, 75, found bound in closet

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama were searching on Tuesday for a 47-year-old man after a missing 75-year-old woman was found in a house associated with him, in a closet and bound with tape.

There’s a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Tony Lamar White, of Anniston, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The woman — a former volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver — was found Monday evening, about six hours after her family reported her missing, Sheriff Matthew Wade told news outlets.

Her car and some groceries were in her driveway, and her phone and keys were in the house.

Wade said surveillance video identified White as a suspect.

He apparently followed the woman to two other stores and then her home, the sheriff said.

Sheriff’s deputies checked out several homes connected to White before finding the woman, news outlets reported.

Comments / 0

wvtm13.com

CAPTURED: Moody man wanted in weekend murder located out of state

MOODY, Ala. — UPDATE 7/4: The Moody Police Department said a man wanted in connection with a Sunday morning murder was located Monday evening. In a Facebook post, Moody PD announced 36-year-old Stanley "C.J." Burrell Jr. was taken into custody in Mississippi. — The Moody Police Department is searching for...
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit and run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for the person who struck and killed a motorcyclist and left the scene. The victim has been identified as Eric Leuji Carnley. He was 43. Police say on July 2 around 3:35 a.m. Carnley was traveling north on Interstate 59/20 near Arkadelphia...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

8 traffic deaths over July 4th weekend: Alabama State Troopers

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Eight people across Alabama died in car crashes over the July 4 holiday weekend, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). During the holiday period between 12:01 a.m. on July 1 and midnight on July 4, eight traffic fatalities were investigated by troopers. Those crashes happened in Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes, and Tuscaloosa counties.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Three Injured in Thursday Afternoon Cement Truck/Passenger Car Collision Outside of Gaylesville

Three people were hurt in a serious accident taking place on Highway 68 just outside of Gaylesville early Thursday afternoon. The collision, near County Road 107 occurred shortly after 1:00pm and involved a 2014 model concrete mixer and a passenger car, a 2007 Ford; the cement truck rolled over onto its side, coming to rest in a ditch – while the other vehicle wound up in a yard on the opposite side of the road.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
