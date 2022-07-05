Manhunt after kidnapped woman, 75, found bound in closet

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama were searching on Tuesday for a 47-year-old man after a missing 75-year-old woman was found in a house associated with him, in a closet and bound with tape.

There’s a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Tony Lamar White, of Anniston, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The woman — a former volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver — was found Monday evening, about six hours after her family reported her missing, Sheriff Matthew Wade told news outlets.

Her car and some groceries were in her driveway, and her phone and keys were in the house.

Wade said surveillance video identified White as a suspect.

He apparently followed the woman to two other stores and then her home, the sheriff said.

Sheriff’s deputies checked out several homes connected to White before finding the woman, news outlets reported.