ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

What Avery Johnson said after committing to Kansas State

By Cole Carmody
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Kansas State commit Avery Johnson talked to the media after announcing he was pledging to Kansas State. Here is everything he had to say. "I mean, just Coach Klein and I feel like he never stopped recruiting me. I feel like me and him just kind of connected on a...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Detroit King 5-star QB Dante Moore to announce commitment on Friday

Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore will announce his commitment on Friday. The announcement will happen at Detroit King at noon and will be carried live on ESPN's SportsCenter. Moore has not named finalists, but Oregon leads on his 247Sports Crystal Ball with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Michigan and LSU...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oregon State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avery Johnson
247Sports

LB Troy Bowles down to three schools

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles worked out at one of the Ohio State camps last June. He also made it back for a Buckeye game as the Buckeyes defeated Penn State 33-24 in a huge primetime game. The weekend of June 24-26 Bowles was in Columbus for the third time, this time on an official visit. He made the trip with his father Todd who is the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

North Carolina OT announces top four, commitment date

Three-star offensive tackle Kamen Smith released a top four and a decision date on Wednesday. Smith, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect out of Wilkes Central High School in Wilkesboro, N.C., has North Carolina, N.C. State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech in his top four. He’ll commit to one of the four schools on July 10.
WILKESBORO, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Five-star QB Dante Moore commits to Oregon

Oregon received a commitment from Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore on Friday. The Composite five-star announced his choice on SportsCenter. Moore's commitment is a major coup for the Ducks. He was the top uncommitted quarterback and was also considering Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and others. Head coach Dan...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#K State
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 looks at 18, creating issues and an awesome conference name

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

BREAKING: Iowa gets commitment from DE Kenneth Merrieweather

Detroit King defensive end Kenneth Merrieweather announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday. This comes two weeks following an official visit with the Hawkeyes, but he has also come to campus for a spring unofficial. Merrieweather had additional offers from Purdue, Illinois, Pitt, Oregon and more. He continues...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Oklahoma LB commit Phil Picciotti announces he’ll transfer to IMG

What had been speculated for quite some time is now official: Phil Picciotti will make a detour in the Sunshine State before taking his talents to Norman, Oklahoma. The Perkasie (Pa.) linebacker announced via social media that he’ll play his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, which is widely considered the premier boarding school for athletic development in the United States. Over the past decade, IMG has consistently rostered elite prep talent from all over the nation, and sends dozens of players to the FBS every year. The program is now set to add one of the finest defensive prospects in the northeastern United States, as Picciotti will travel over a thousand miles from the Quaker State to make a one-season cameo for the Ascenders.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Ole Miss climbs in ESPN FPI preseason predictions

We are counting down the days until the start of college football next month. Now that the landscape is more settled following spring practice and the transfer portal movement, ESPN made a summer update to their Football Power Index to give fans an idea of how the 2022 season could unfold.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Big Ten expansion: Oregon, Washington invites unlikely compared to staying in Pac-12, joining Big 12 — report

With USC and UCLA going to the Big Ten in the latest conference realignment moves, the future of the Pac-12 could be in jeopardy. Those fears ramped up with the news that the Big 12 could be poaching a few teams from the Pac-12, while Oregon and Washington have been rumored to be interested in the Big Ten. But the latest rumors have calmed those rumors some.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
349K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy