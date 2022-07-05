ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

‘You just do the best you can’: Jackson residents flee as Electra Fire rages in Amador County

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago

Kathy and Bob Beeston were among the first to arrive at an evacuation center at the Italian Picnic Grounds near Jackson, they said, after fleeing the Electra Fire with just a camper and a pickup Monday evening.

Other campers and cars filled parking lot the evacuation center — about 10 minutes' drive north of Jackson in Amador County — Tuesday afternoon as residents anxiously awaited news of the homes they left while fleeing the as-yet-uncontained Electra Fire .

"So many other people that have lost their homes. We really empathize with them now," Kathy Beeston, a Pine Grove resident, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlxYu_0gVniAFr00

The Electra Fire started about 6:42 p.m. Monday, July 4 near Electra Road and Highway 49, according to CalFire .

Between 85 to 100 who were celebrating at a river were forced to take shelter at a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. facility. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said they were safely evacuated. Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings combined affected up to 700 residents in Amador County and 300 to 400 people in Calaveras County, Redman said. Evacuation centers were set up for people and animals.

The fire spanned about 3,034 acres, more than 4.7 square miles, and was 0% contained as of Tuesday morning, CalFire reported.

Electra Fire holding at 3,900 acres: Favorable weather helps fight against wildfire

More than 100 fire engines, 1,200 firefighters and 14 helicopters were sent to the fire, which was a threat to power infrastructure, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The terrain was described as steep and rugged.

“The rate of spread isn’t what it was like yesterday, but it is still spreading,” Redman said. He said firefighters were working to keep flames confined to unpopulated canyon areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbQMm_0gVniAFr00

Cal Fire activated an incident management team for the fire. The teams "are made up of trained personnel who provide operational management and support to large-scale, expanding incidents,” Cal Fire said.

Redman said the cause of the fire was not known, but that it started in the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. He said that could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a potential cause.

One firefighter from the local fire protection district suffered burn injuries, Redman said.

‘You just do the best you can’

The Beestons and their three cats evacuated their five-acre property at about 5 p.m. Monday , July 4, . The oldest cat died Tuesday morning, they believe due to the stress of evacuating, Beeston said.

The Beestons tried to return home Tuesday, July 5, but the road was blocked. Their neighborhood is facing "some major risk right now," Beeston said.

It's not the first time the Beestons' home has been threatened by wildfire: the Butte Fire came right up to the property before they moved into it about three or four years ago, they said.

"You just do the best you can, and thank God for these volunteers," Beeston said.

'He wanted us to get out right away'

A neighbor knocked on the door of Jeff Gamble’s at about 5 p.m. Monday , July 4 .

The neighbor, a firefighter, was dressed in full firefighting gear, Gamble said. "He wanted us to get out right away."

Gamble said he has rheumatoid arthritis, which can make getting to his feet painful, and also uses arthritis medication, which has weakened his heart.

The family had about 30 minutes to leave their home, Rose Gamble said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TF0yq_0gVniAFr00

The home, a ranch house built by Jeff Gamble's parents with an "unbelievable sunset," is located about 50 miles from where the fire started, according to Gamble. The couple moved from Los Angeles about three years ago, he said.

"We thought, well, we're retired. Why be in all the smog?"

"We weren't able to get half the stuff (we needed to take)," Rose Gamble said. "Thirty minutes is not enough time."

In the past, she had considered pre-packing for a possible evacuation, but never got around to it, she said. "I'm going to learn now. I'm going do it."

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Record: ‘You just do the best you can’: Jackson residents flee as Electra Fire rages in Amador County

