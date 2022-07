Editor's note: This review contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. For its first season finale, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes a page out of the Kelvin Universe and sends Captain Pike (Anson Mount) into an alternate timeline to teach him the necessity of his sacrifice. When Pike meets one of the young people who actually dies in the incident where Pike is destined to sacrifice himself, he sees the opportunity to save both himself and the child from that grim future. Before he can finalize that decision, however, Pike gets a ghosts-of-Christmas-future-style visit from none other than the version of himself that survives the tragic accident.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO