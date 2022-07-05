ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dark Side of Comedy' Trailer Goes "Beyond the Punchlines" in New Documentary Series

Cover picture for the articleThere’s always two sides to everything and that’s exactly what Vice has investigated with its Dark Side series. The latest installment will find itself focusing on the heavier side of the funnier things in life titled, Dark Side of Comedy. In it, audiences will follow some familiar names in the comedy...

Popculture

Another Showtime Show Is Ending

Your Honor, a new Showtime legal drama starring Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, will end with two seasons. The show was originally set up as a limited series featuring Cranston as a New Orleans judge grappling with his son's hit-and-run accident. In August 2021, Showtime ordered a second season, which Cranston says will be its last.
TV SERIES
Variety

Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Click here to read the full article. Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Boo, Bitch': Where Is the Lana Condor Comedy Series Streaming?

Ghosts aren't always out for a haunting. Sometimes, they just want to see some partying, wild nights, and final swings at popularity. Boo, Bitch is Netflix's upcoming limited series, with just eight episodes, that is all comedy with just a dash of the supernatural. A collaborative creative team constructed the original story. The show is co-created by Lauren Iungerich, who is largely known for her work in creating and writing the well-loved coming-of-age drama On My Block. Iungerich is joined by Erin Ehrlich, who's known for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Awkward. These two leading women adapted Boo, Bitch from the original script, which was written by Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. Perhaps the most remarkable producer on this list is Lana Condor, who executively produces whilst also playing the mostly-dead high school senior, Erika Vu.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

‘The Little Rascals’: Norman Chaney, AKA ‘Chubsy-Ubsy,’ Lived a Short and Sad Life

There is something so bizarre about the fact that The Little Rascals, beloved for generations for its celebration of the joy of childhood, also has so much pain associated with its history. Many of its young performers were taken away by circumstances beyond their control, while others descended down paths of self-destruction. Norman Chaney — who memorably informed us in the film short “Love Business” that he preferred to be called Chubsy-Ubsy and was part of Our Gang in the days before Spanky, Alfalfa or Darla — was definitely part of the former.
MOVIES
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Patrick Warburton Reveals the ‘Downside’ to His Role on the Sitcom

Even though Patrick Warburton played a supporting role on Seinfeld, being on such an iconic show left the actor feeling typecast. To many, Seinfeld is the best sitcom of all time. It aired for 9 seasons from 1989 to 1998. The show has never left TV syndication and is still a staple in re-runs. While typecasting might be a consideration for the main players on the show like Jerry Seinfeld himself, Warburton argues that even acting in a supporting role can be problematic. He played fan-favorite David Puddy, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in July 2022

If you’ve been waiting to watch Christopher Nolan’s confounding sci-fi thriller “Tenet,” now is the time to finally get to it on your HBO Max watchlist. Nolan’s latest film is one of many movies leaving HBO Max in July, the full list of which you can read below.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s When Season 24 Will Premiere

Law & Order: SVU has been a commercial and critical success since it launched on September 20, 1999. The Dick Wolf-created series became the longest-running primetime U.S. live-action show in the history of television. Overall, the show has earned 91 award nominations in its history. Law & Order: SVU is set in New York City. It follows the “elite squad” of NYPD called the Special Victims Unit who handle sexual offenses and hunt down wanted criminals. Fans have been emotionally invested in the characters and their stories since airing last century.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Old Man' Season 2 Renewal Fate Revealed at FX

Fans of FX's The Old Man series have wondered if it would be renewed for Season 2, and now we know the show's fate. Deadline reports that The Old Man will be back for new episodes, after achieving some big numbers on both cable and streaming at Hulu. The outlet reports that FX stated The Old Man "was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, beating 60 other premium and basic cable dramas, comedies and limited series, "per Neilson data. Deadline also said that FX stated that the show "was the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend, although it did not break out digital streaming numbers."
TV SERIES
Complex

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Rock Have Reportedly Been Asked to Host the Emmys

Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson have been approached about hosting the Primetime Emmys in September, Deadline reports. The Emmys would understandably try to gauge Rock’s interest in the gig in wake of the slap seen ‘round the world at the Oscars earlier this year, but he has reportedly declined the offer. The comedian jokingly revealed in April that he would only discuss the incident when he was paid to do so. “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Casts Kali Reis in Lead Role Opposite Jodie Foster

Click here to read the full article. “True Detective” Season 4 has officially been greenlit at HBO, with Kali Reis now set to star opposite previously announced lead Jodie Foster. The new season of the anthology drama was first reported as being in the works at the premium cabler in March. Titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the season begins when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, and the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Releases Rumor-Starting Photo

Hugh Jackman continues to toy with the internet's emotions. The former Wolverine actor took to Twitter this morning with a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt, ominously captioned, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." This tweet is in response to Jackman's rumor-igniting social...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Paul Wesley on His 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Debut as Captain Kirk

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.The Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds delivered a lot of unexpected twists and turns as Captain Pike (Anson Mount) was given a glimpse into a future that could be, were he to alter the course of his destiny. With Pike avoiding his date with death, Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) never became the captain of the USS Enterprise and instead moved up the ranks aboard the USS Farragut to become captain to an entirely different crew. Pike ultimately learns that by saving himself, he puts everyone he cares about at risk, forever altering the courses of their fates and inadvertently causing a deadly war with the Romulans.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Rosie O'Donnell Will Appear in Prime Video's Upcoming "A League of Their Own" Reboot

It's been 30 years since Geena Davis and Tom Hanks starred as Dottie Hinson and Jimmy Dugan in the 1992 film "A League of Their Own," but now Prime Video is stepping up to the plate to revive the iconic story in a TV reboot. On June 7, the streaming giant finally unveiled the first look at its forthcoming series that evokes the same joyful spirit of director Penny Marshall's legendary sports-comedy.
TV & VIDEOS

