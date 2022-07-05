Palmetto Palace Day of Hope Event – Saturday, July 9

The Press and Standard has announced Mae Frances Bing as the paper’s new editor. Bing is a journalist and entrepreneur from Varnville. Prior to joining the local newspaper’s team, she was a freelance journalist for the Hampton County Guardian. “I’m excited to say that I’m your new editor,” said Bing. “This is more than a job to me. This is the beginning of an extraordinary journey not only for me, but you as well.”

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO