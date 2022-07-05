Palmetto Palace Day of Hope Event – Saturday, July 9

Public encouraged to provide input on comprehensive master plan update for parks, open spaces, trails and facilities. (CHARLESTON COUNTY) – The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) has scheduled six public planning workshops in July to gather public input on the agency’s “Parks and Recreation for All” (or “PARFA”) 10-year Comprehensive Master Plan. The PARFA planning process is currently underway, and CCPRC staff, consultants, and Commissioners are working to gather community goals and recommendations for the agency’s parks and facilities, open spaces, trails, programming and land acquisition strategies through 2033. Public feedback is vital to the success of the plan, and all interested members of the general public are encouraged to attend any of the July workshops.
Comments / 0