GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summertime is typically a busy season for sales, but some in historic Glendale say business is unusually slow. "Tourism is just a little slow right now. Of course some of that is probably due to the inflationary period we're going through and gas prices," said Mike Cummins, Glendale resident and former owner of The Whistle Stop restaurant.

