ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati opens another pool as lifeguard shortage continues

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaJ8y_0gVngFAY00

After many Cincinnati pools were closed at the beginning of the season due to a lifeguard shortage , the city has continued to gradually open more pools.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati’s Recreation Commission announced that Dickman pool in Sayler Park is now open.

Visitors can go to the pool, located at  6720 Home City Ave, from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. The pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.

Officials said more pools are able to be open because of constant lifeguard recruitment.

More: Lifeguard jobs going unfilled; Cincinnati to offer $750 bonus so more pools can open

More: Hot weather is here. Cool off with these Cincinnati water parks and spraygrounds

At the start of the season, the recreation commission announced that only eight of the city’s 23 pools would open.  The recreation commission typically has 250 lifeguards which allows them to open the 23 pools, but they are now down to just 93.

Last month the Cincinnati Recreation Commission combined lifeguard staffs at its two smallest pools – Evanston and Hirsch Otto-Armleder – and shortened days of operation at each pool to increase safety.

Lifeguard shortages have been reported across the country including Arizona and Massachusetts.

In May, City Council agreed to greenlight $750 bonuses for new hires this summer.

CRC currently has nine pools open, according to the website.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati opens another pool as lifeguard shortage continues

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

14 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 8-10)

Dynamic Discs will present a top-level disc golf competition at the LWS Open disc golf tournament a part of the national 2022 Disc Golf Pro Tour. The challenging 18-hole, par-67 course will make for entertaining competition in a scenic landscape. July 8-10. Tickets required. 5550 Idlewild Road, Burlington. dgpt.com. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati opens another pool thanks to lifeguard recruitment

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Recreation Commission announced they're opening another pool thanks to lifeguard recruitment. CRC opened Dickman Pool in Sayler Park. The pool will be open Monday through Friday 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays. The pool...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Seven Greater Cincinnati County Fairs for Funnel Cakes, Demolition Derbies and Giant Vegetables

County fairs are a quintessential part of summer in Greater Cincinnati, offering multiple days of livestock shows, wholesome homesteading competitions and exhibits, midway games and rides, fried food, tractors, beauty pageants and tons of demolition derbies. These seven are spread across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. We've also included bonus info at the end of this list about the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana state fairs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
State
Arizona State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Sayler Park, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati officials announce $1.5M to combat violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, the Cincinnati Police Department and community leaders joined together on Thursday to discuss plans and funding to combat violence during the summer and into the fall. Mayor Pureval announced that the city will be designating $1.5 million to PIVOT, a program that addresses...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Addressing heat islands in Cincinnati neighborhoods

CINCINNATI — Across Ohio’s cities, some neighborhoods are hotter than others, thanks to a phenomenon known as “heat islands,” or pockets of warmer air due to concentrated greenhouse gases and limited green space to absorb the summer heat. In Cincinnati, Bond Hill and Roselawn, situated between...
CINCINNATI, OH
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is Ohio's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
tripstodiscover.com

8 Best Hotels in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati is a popular weekend destination in the Midwest and a great place to visit for fun and entertainment as a family or couple. There are tons of exciting things to do in Cincinnati, from catching a local sports game and checking out the craft beer scene to visiting museums and parks and enjoying some seriously delicious food. Whether you’re heading into town for a business conference, a weekend getaway or an overnight stop on the way to somewhere else, here are the best hotels to make your stay in Cincinnati a special one.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Water Parks#Hot Weather#Crc#Cinti Rec Commission#The Recreation Commission#Evanston
wvxu.org

When will the price for medical marijuana go down in Ohio?

Within a minute of one another are two Cincinnati medical marijuana dispensaries — Sunnyside (formerly Verdant Creations) at 5149 Kennedy Avenue, and Verilife, at 5431 Ridge. When interviewed in 2019 by WVXU, Verilife customers had high hopes prices would come down since an increasing number of dispensaries were popping...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

5020 Rapid Run Road,

5020 Rapid Run Rd 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. There is also a separate dining area, w/d hookup, utility tub, central air, a full basement, off street parking, and a 1 car attached garage. Outside you'll find a beautiful yard!
CINCINNATI, OH
Clermont Sun

The unsolved homicide of University of Cincinnati college student Alana Gwinner

Although police officers often receive a bad rap, I wouldn’t want to live in a society without them. As a military veteran, I have much admiration and respect for the military and law enforcement. Both professions play an imperative role in our society. Despite not knowing the people they are protecting, they put their lives on the line to protect them. I have seen countless stories of police officers losing their lives in the line of duty, but one stands out in my mind.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKBN

Tornado reported east of Cincinnati

(AP) – Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was receiving “reports of damage throughout our area” and posted a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thexunewswire.com

4229 Langland Street,

4229 Langland 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our 3BR/1BA, home located in Cincinnati. This lovely home has a new roof, updated flooring, an updated electrical, and plumbing system, an eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with a dishwasher, cabinets, range hood, and disposal. This is also a family room, spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, central air, and a basement! Outside you'll find a rear patio, a nice sized yard perfect for entertaining, and street parking! Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Experience BLINK Cincinnati while taking a ride on a BB Riverboat

CINCINNATI — You can experience BLINK in a unique way this fall while riding along a BB Riverboat. BLINK, the nation's largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, is returning to Cincinnati this fall. Video above: Looking back at 2019 BLINK festival. There have been two widely popular BLINK...
CINCINNATI, OH
wksu.org

Sewage-contaminated water is seeping into an African American cemetery in Cincinnati

One of Ohio’s oldest African American cemeteries is carefully maintained by Cincinnati’s Union Baptist Church. But United American Cemetery in Madisonville is facing a problem beyond the church’s resources: human sewage seeping up from the ground. The cemetery has been closed to the public for nearly a year while the church has struggled to get answers.
CINCINNATI, OH
healthleadersmedia.com

Ohio Home Health Care Provider Denied $133K in Overtime to 63 Employees, Federal Investigation Finds

Reliable Home Health Care LLC misclassified employees as independent contractors, denied overtime pay and falsified payroll records, feds say. — A Dayton, Ohio home health care provider who misclassified its employees as independent contractors, denied workers overtime pay, and falsified payroll records to hide the violations must pay $133,661 in back wages to 63 of its employees.
DAYTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

1651 W North Bend Rd

1 bedroom in College Hill -North Bend and Hamilton - Property Id: 828573. Cozy 1 bedroom for rent in heart of College Hill on North Bend and Hamilton Ave. Great location, convenient to shops, restaurants, and transportation. New paint and new flooring. Includes 1 outdoor parking. Income and credit check needed. Minimum income $2000 needed. Please call or text Sundance Property manager Cheryl at 513-505-8703. Available now. https://youtu.be/Dzjwsi4_Jzs.
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for three missing runaway teenagers

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for three missing runaway teenagers. Police said Albert Ford, 14, left home in the Westwood area and refused to return. He was last seen on Jun 28 around 3:30 p.m. Police said family told them he has left in the past to be with his biological father.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy