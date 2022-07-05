Cincinnati opens another pool as lifeguard shortage continues

After many Cincinnati pools were closed at the beginning of the season due to a lifeguard shortage , the city has continued to gradually open more pools.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati’s Recreation Commission announced that Dickman pool in Sayler Park is now open.

Visitors can go to the pool, located at 6720 Home City Ave, from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. The pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.

Officials said more pools are able to be open because of constant lifeguard recruitment.

At the start of the season, the recreation commission announced that only eight of the city’s 23 pools would open. The recreation commission typically has 250 lifeguards which allows them to open the 23 pools, but they are now down to just 93.

Last month the Cincinnati Recreation Commission combined lifeguard staffs at its two smallest pools – Evanston and Hirsch Otto-Armleder – and shortened days of operation at each pool to increase safety.

Lifeguard shortages have been reported across the country including Arizona and Massachusetts.

In May, City Council agreed to greenlight $750 bonuses for new hires this summer.

CRC currently has nine pools open, according to the website.

