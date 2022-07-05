ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Boston Medical Center’s health equity accelerator is fast-tracking clinical improvements

By Katie Adams
MedCity News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people hear about a healthcare accelerator, they usually think of an incubator program in which digital health companies receive investments for strengthening their technology. That is not the case for Boston Medical Center’s Health Equity Accelerator. After being inundated with data on racial health disparities that continue...

Fortune

The 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The last two years have presented U.S. health systems with a gauntlet of COVID-related challenges—a novel coronavirus, supply and business disruptions, workforce shortages—and those circumstances make this year’s 100 Top Hospitals list, based on data from 2020, unlike any other in the annual study’s 28-year history.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

CHA Health Systems Partners With Ceras Health to Improve Real-Time Care Coordination and Health Outcomes for Patients

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- CHA Health Systems (CHS), a global leader in healthcare and biotechnology, today announced a partnership with digital healthcare services company Ceras Health (Ceras) to use its breakthrough digital transitions of care solutions, to drive improved health outcomes and care coordination for the health system’s Medicare and other vulnerable patient populations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005125/en/ (L to R) Marcel Loh, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center; Yongseok Kim, Chief Executive Officer, CHA Health Systems; Udaya Devineni, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ceras Health; and Anita Waxman, Co-Founder, Business Development, Ceras Health at the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on partnership between the two companies for digital transitions of care solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH SERVICES
yankodesign.com

Medical Innovations designed to give modern healthcare a powerpacked boost

If there’s something that this pandemic has taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From an analog clock with dispensers to help medication schedules to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer! revolutionize.
HEALTH SERVICES
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse-Turned-Patient Shocked by How She Was Treated by the Healthcare System

Theresa Brown is a hospice and oncology nurse that was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2017. The experience showed her what it’s like to be on the other side of the nurse-patient relationship, but she was shocked at how poorly she was treated by the healthcare system even with all of her prior knowledge and experience. The ordeal led her to write a book titled, “Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient,” which chronicles what she learned from her time in the hospital.
CANCER
Money

The Best Hospitals In America Right Now

There’s a good chance that at some point in your lifetime, either you or a loved one will require hospital care. Whether for the birth of a new child, a preventative test or a more serious health issue, your hospital stay is one of the most important investments you will ever make.
HEALTH SERVICES
contagionlive.com

Finding the Exit Door: Why Some Physicians are Leaving Hospitals

Emergency medicine physicians are leaving behind their emergency rooms and opening primary care practices, which does not necessarily translate to a smooth transition with some inherent challenges associated with training and expectations. Emergency room (ER) physicians were on the frontlines during the pandemic seeing patients who in many cases could...
FORT MYERS, FL
Fortune

Why a nurse’s recent homicide conviction could make America’s hospitals even less safe

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Far from the Nashville courtroom where nurse RaDonda Vaught was convicted of homicide for giving a patient the wrong drug, medical experts and talking heads have mostly asked the right questions. Will the case have a chilling effect on the nursing profession? Did software system issues at Vaught’s hospital contribute to the tragedy? Aren’t chronically low staffing levels priming the pump for future mistakes?
NASHVILLE, TN
MH Rifad

How senior care will change and improve in the coming years

How senior care will change and improve in the coming years. Living longer could be described as a double-edged sword. Although we have greater preventative health care and continual advances in treatment and medical science; the number of seniors suffering from disabilities will continue to rise as age-related illnesses and conditions take their toll yet treatments are still available to prolong life. For this reason, the elderly care market is set to exponentially increase year on year as more people are living longer but without the full capability to look after themselves. And expanding capacity is not just via residential care homes and nursing homes but also care at home, day care centers, and other related care services, all targeted at the senior generation over the age of 65.
pewtrusts.org

Quality Data Plays Key Role in Defining and Addressing Health Inequities

When state and local policymakers work to promote health equity—the guiding principle that disparities in health outcomes caused by factors such as race, income, or geography should be addressed and prevented, providing opportunities for all people to be as healthy as possible—they often lack quality data on specific problems and affected populations. Restrictive or unclear policies for data sharing and privacy concerns can contribute to this lack of sufficient data. Other factors can include limited technical expertise, financial resources, and staff to integrate data across systems that often weren’t developed with such information sharing in mind.
HEALTH
seniorsmatter.com

Choosing mobile IV therapy for seniors

Otherwise known as infusion therapy, IV therapy is used in hospitals and clinics to deliver blood, platelets, medicines, vitamins, and other fluids. As a selective care option, IV therapy is growing in popularity as a way to boost hydration, provide anti-aging treatments, and reduce recovery times. Even better, now mobile IV therapy providers can come straight to your senior’s door and provide both medically prescribed and elective wellness treatments in the comfort of their own home. But what exactly is IV therapy, and is it the right choice for your senior?
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How much for an amputation or checkup? It takes a complex formula and a committee of doctors to set the price for every possible health care procedure

Modern medicine is remarkable. Conditions like HIV/AIDS and hepatitis C were once virtual death sentences. Both can now be treated easily and effectively. But for Americans, the wonders of modern medicine come at a steep cost: Total U.S. health spending exceeded US$4.1 trillion in 2020, or $12,000 per person. How those trillions of dollars are spent can seem like a mystery. The biggest portion of that – hospital care, which makes up 31% of total spending – is now subject to transparency rules that are supposed to make it easier for patients to understand what their treatments cost. But so far hospitals’...
HEALTH SERVICES
healio.com

Black patients with serious illness receive worse pain management, poor communication

Black patients with serious illness receive inferior pain management and poor communication from providers compared with their white counterparts, according to data released by Center to Advance Palliative Care. Findings from the CAPC’s “Health Care for Black Patients with Serious Illness: A Literature Review” also showed a disproportionate burden on...
SCIENCE
pymnts

Health Insurance Disruptor YuLife Raises $119M to Expand InsurTech

London-based InsurTech startup YuLife has secured more than 117 million euros (about $119 million) in a Series C funding round to expand its global operations and scale its product range, EU-Startups.com reported. Founded in 2016, YuLife applies behavioral science and a focus on risk prevention to its insurance model, according...
BUSINESS
verywellhealth.com

What Healthcare Issues Do MS Patients Face?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system (made up of the brain and spinal cord), leading to varying levels of disability. As with other chronic conditions, people with MS can face barriers to accessing health care. This is due to the direct and indirect costs of MS, as well as systemic issues in the healthcare system.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Food insecurity + diabetes tied to more health-related missed workdays

Food insecurity among adults with diabetes is associated with decreased work productivity, according to a report published in the July issue of Health Affairs. Joshua M. Weinstein, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues assessed the associations between food insecurity, health-related missed workdays, and overnight hospitalizations among adult patients with diabetes. Analysis included pooled data from 13,116 U.S. adults (ages 18 to 65 years) with diabetes who participated in the National Health Interview Survey (2011 to 2018).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
psychologytoday.com

Prioritizing Employee Wellness

Employee wellness and productivity are integrated. Acknowledging this relationship, organizations often invest in workplace wellness programs. The effectiveness of employer-sponsored wellness initiatives depends on a number of factors, including participation and leadership support. This post is co-written by Marley Leslie and Dr. Duygu Biricik Gulseren. Leslie graduated from York University....
HEALTH

