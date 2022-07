Westrick arrives to Brevard after working in immersive clinical rotations at the University of Michigan and the University of Toledo. Westrick comes to Brevard following immersive athletic training rotations with NCAA Division I athletic programs. In the Fall of 2021, he worked at the University of Michigan in a clinical rotation focused on Men’s Gymnastics and Cheer. He also worked the past two years with the University of Toledo athletic training staff and the sports of Football and Softball.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO