Premier League

Newcastle 'ready to break their transfer record to land Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby'... but 'could move for Anthony Gordon or Callum Hudson-Odoi if Germans refuse to budge on £60m fee'

By David Wood for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Newcastle are reportedly ready to break their new transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The Magpies have taken a cautious approach to spending their new-found wealth since the Saudi takeover of the club.

And they have been ‘frustrated’ by their £60million valuation of the winger, but they have not given up hope of signing him.

Newcastle are reportedly ready to break their new transfer record to sign Moussa Diaby

Newcastle also have Everton's Anthony Gordon and Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea on their radar

Four players arrived on permanent deals in January, and Eddie Howe’s side have added Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Sven Botman to their ranks this summer.

Botman cost around £35million, though that fee could be eclipsed by a move for 22-year-old Diaby.

Newcastle also have Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on their radar

Diaby, 22, will reportedly command a fee ‘in excess’ of the club record £40m paid to Hoffenheim for Joelinton in 2019.

The eight-times France capped forward enjoyed a breakthrough year last season, bagging 17 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for Leverkusen.

Leverkusen director, Simon Rolfes, has insisted the club want to keep Diaby.

Everton's Anthony Gordon is another option if Leverkusen refuse to budge on £60m fee

