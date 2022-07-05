ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessamine County, KY

Death of Jessamine County sheriff was a result of natural causes, coroner confirms

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman

Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman’s death in May was a result of natural causes, the coroner confirmed Tuesday.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes said Corman’s death was caused by hypertensive cardiovascular disease with other problems of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Toxicology results showed no drug abuse, no alcohol and no prescription drug use, and tobacco was not a contributing factor, Hughes said Tuesday evening.

Corman, who had served as sheriff since 2006, was found dead at his home May 22, less than a week after he was defeated in a bid for re-election by Sgt. Kevin Grimes of the Nicholasville police.

Jessamine County Judge-Executive David West appointed Lt. Anthony Purcell to serve as sheriff until Grimes takes office in January.

Lexington, KY
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service.

