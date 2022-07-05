Death of Jessamine County sheriff was a result of natural causes, coroner confirms

Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman

Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman’s death in May was a result of natural causes, the coroner confirmed Tuesday.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes said Corman’s death was caused by hypertensive cardiovascular disease with other problems of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Toxicology results showed no drug abuse, no alcohol and no prescription drug use, and tobacco was not a contributing factor, Hughes said Tuesday evening.

Corman, who had served as sheriff since 2006, was found dead at his home May 22, less than a week after he was defeated in a bid for re-election by Sgt. Kevin Grimes of the Nicholasville police.

Jessamine County Judge-Executive David West appointed Lt. Anthony Purcell to serve as sheriff until Grimes takes office in January.