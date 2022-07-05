ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

McConnell speaks at Paducah Chamber luncheon

wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcConnell addressed the Monday morning shooting in Highland Park,...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten's daughter dead at 17

Rep. Sean Casten's office announced that his 17-year-old daughter Gwen died Monday. His family declined to share additional details about the cause of death and requested privacy "during this heartbreaking time." HOUSE DEMOCRAT CALLS WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMY ‘IRRELEVANT’. "This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Mcconnell, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Highland Park, IL
Government
City
Paducah, KY
City
Highland Park, IL
Paducah, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
CBS News

Congressman Brad Schneider on Highland Park shooting

Congressman Brad Schneider represents Highland Park, Illinois, and was at the community's Fourth of July parade when a gunman opened fire. He joins CBS News' Lana Zak to talk about his experience and what leaders can do to address gun violence.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Miller's comments criticized; 'Ghost trains' a concern

First-term congresswoman from Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller became the center of controversy Saturday while speaking at a rally for former President Donald Trump when she called the Supreme Court’s decision of overturning Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.”. Miller said that she misread prepared comments...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

What politicians are saying after Highland Park shooting

Officials weighed in on the Highland Park tragedy yesterday with pointed statements about gun policy and mental health. Within hours, the shooting became the latest fodder for the ongoing political debates on gun rights and the causes of gun violence. President Joe Biden: "Jill and I are shocked by the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Paducah Chamber
The Independent

County attorney calls for assault weapons ban in Illinois ‘and beyond’ in wake of Highland Park shootings

Lake County state’s attorney Eric Rinehart called for a state and national assault weapons ban in the aftermath of the mass shooting at a fourth of July parade that left seven people dead and dozens more wounded in Highland Park, Illinois. Mr Rinehart, a resident of Highland Park, appeared at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce that alleged mass shooter Robert Crimo has been charged with seven counts of first degree murder and said that further charges against him will be forthcoming. He also used his platform to call on elected officials to strengthen gun control measures...
ILLINOIS STATE
2022 Election Expert

Kentucky to vote on 2 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Kentucky in 2022. Changes to Legislative Session End Dates and Special Sessions Amendment. Description: Removes legislative session end dates and provides that odd-year sessions are limited to 30 legislative days and even-year sessions are limited to 60 legislative days; allows the state legislature to change the end date of the legislative session through a three-fifths vote in each chamber; provide that a special legislative session for up to 12 days may be called by the House speaker and the Senate president; and change provisions regarding when a law takes effect.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday. Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy