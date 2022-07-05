ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LATAM Airlines shareholders approve reorganization plan

 2 days ago
SANTIAGO, July 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders of LATAM Airlines (LTM.SN), Latin America's largest air transport group, approved Tuesday a bankruptcy reorganization plan, following last month's approval by the U.S. bankruptcy court for the southern district of New York.

The plan will inject about $8 billion through a combination of capital increase, issue of convertible bonds, and new debt.

"Beyond being a requirement to exit Chapter 11, the plan is our strategy to ensure LATAM's operational continuity and long-term sustainability," said the company's CEO, Roberto Alvo, during the meeting.

Born in 2012 from the merger of Chile's LAN with Brazilian rival TAM, LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection two years ago in the United States because of the fallout of pandemic restrictions.

LATAM has said it hopes to emerge from bankruptcy protection in the year's second half.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Aurora Ellis

German investor Kuehne boosts stake in Lufthansa to 15%

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - German logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has increased his stake in Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) to 15% from 10%, making him the biggest shareholder in the German flag carrier and pushing shares in the airline higher on Thursday.
Creditas Raises $200M, Buys Brazilian Bank

Brazilian lender Creditas is raising $200 million and buying a bank and a mortgage startup in a move to bolster profitability, according to a Friday (July 8) press release. In an interview with Reuters Friday, Creditas CEO Sergio Furio said his company, which runs an online consumer loan platform, is purchasing Andbank's Brazilian banking license and plans to start accepting deposits.
Tesco and Kraft Heinz strike deal to resolve pricing row

July 8 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L) and Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) have struck a deal to bring back the U.S. food giant's products to the supermarket chain's shelves and for online purchases in the coming days, the companies said on Friday following a dispute last month.
CNN

The Fed may have to do something it hasn't done since 1994 to tame inflation

Just one month ago, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank was not "actively considering" raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to fight inflation. But after Friday's consumer price index report showed inflation is rising faster than expected, Wall Street is worried that Powell may have to change his tune.
CNBC

Levi Strauss hikes dividend as second-quarter earnings exceed expectations

Levi Strauss reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates. The clothing retailer reaffirmed its 2022 guidance for net revenue to increase 11% to 13% compared to 2021. Levi Strauss on Thursday reported quarterly revenue and earnings that came in above Wall Street expectations, as the clothing company known for...
U.S. raises concern over investment climate in Mexico

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai raised concerns about the investment climate in Mexico, including Mexico's energy policies that Washington says threaten U.S. investment, her office said on Thursday after a meeting with Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier.
