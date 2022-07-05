ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Freeing WNBA's Griner a 'priority' for Biden: White House

By Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVrzP_0gVnWz2g00
US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 1, 2022. /AFP/File

US President Joe Biden has read a letter from Brittney Griner, the women's basketball star who has been detained in Russia since February, and freeing her is a "priority," the White House said Tuesday.

Griner's family had on Monday released portions of her handwritten letter to Biden, in which the WNBA star implores the president to "do all you can" to win her release.

Her trial for charges of smuggling cannabis vape cartridges into Russia began last Friday, and the two-time Olympic champion faces up to 10 years in prison.

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that "the president did read the letter."

"This is an issue that is a priority for this president," she stated simply at her daily press briefing, without adding further details.

Griner was detained in the days before Russia began its full-on assault on Ukraine, after which the United States and its allies imposed unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow.

Her case has become one of many sticking points in historically low relations between the United States and Russia, with Washington saying the 31-year-old Griner has been "wrongfully detained" and putting its special envoy in charge of hostages on the case.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "has had a couple of opportunities in recent days and recent weeks" to speak to the basketball star's wife Cherrelle Griner, and the State Department has been in "almost daily contact" with her representatives, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.

"We want to see Americans released. We want to see this practice banished, whether it is in the case of Russia or any other country, that engages in the practice of wrongfully -- unjustly -- detaining Americans or third-country nationals for political benefit," Price told reporters.

Asked about criticism of the US government's response by Griner's family and teammates, Price said that "we are doing everything we can to place their loved one in the most advantageous position to be released."

"We certainly understand the inclination on the part of families to bring as much publicity as they can to their cases," he added.

After their match on Monday night, Griner's teammates on the Phoenix Mercury called for more prominent and consistent media coverage of her case.

"There's not enough outcry," said forward Brianna Turner.

"If it were LeBron James or Tom Brady, this would be news that would be in the headlines every day," added guard Sophie Cunningham.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Brianna Turner
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
CBS DFW

Griner sends letter to President Biden pleading for his help

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - Brittney Griner has made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives saying she feared she might never return home and asking that he not "forget about me and the other American Detainees."Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said the letter was delivered on Monday. Most of the letter's contents to President Biden remain private, though Griner's representatives shared a few lines from the hand-written note.″…As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Us Wnba#The Khimki Court#The White House#Russian#Griner H
TheDailyBeast

Paul Whelan’s Family ‘Crushed’ Over Biden’s Call to Brittney Griner’s Wife

The family of Paul Whelan says they are “astonished” that President Joe Biden took the time to call the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner but has not made a similar call to them. Former U.S. Marine Whelan has been detained in Russia since December 2018, while Griner was arrested in Moscow in February this year. Whelan’s family has made several unsuccessful requests to meet with Biden to discuss their loved one’s case. “We are astonished at this development and feel badly for our elderly parents, and in particular for Paul,” Elizabeth Whelan, Paul’s sister, told The Detroit News on Wednesday. “Does this mean he is going to be left behind yet again?” she said, apparently referring to a prisoner swap earlier in 2022 in which Trevor Reed, another former Marine detained in Russia, was released, while Whelan remained incarcerated. Responding to a press release about Biden’s call with Cherelle Griner, Elizabeth tweeted Wednesday: “I am crushed.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodmorningamerica.com

Biden, Harris speak to Cherelle Griner, wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called Brittney Griner’s wife to discuss efforts to release the WNBA star, who has been detained in Russia since February, according to the White House. “The president called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as...
POTUS
AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a rare meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bali this week, the State Department said Tuesday. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a rare meeting with China's foreign minister seeking to contain tensions, but will shun his Russian counterpart at a conference in Bali this week, officials said Thursday. - Shunning Russia - In contrast to the effort to stabilize relations with China, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Blinken would not meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Lavrov storms out of G20 talks - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov storms out of talks with other G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia as Western powers criticise Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. But Lavrov walks out of a morning session as German counterpart Annalena Baerbock criticises Moscow over its invasion, and he also leaves an afternoon session before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addresses the ministers virtually.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
White House
The Week

Brittney Griner, facing 10 years in Russian prison, begs Biden not to 'forget about me'

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star on trial for drug trafficking in Russia, sent President Biden a handwritten letter on Monday, begging the president not to "forget about me." "As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote in an excerpt shared by her representatives.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US abortion ruling threatens access to arthritis drug

When Alabama nurse Melissa went to pick up her regular prescription for rheumatoid arthritis last week, she was told the drug was "on hold" while the pharmacist checked she wasn't going to use it to induce an abortion. Melissa, the nurse, said she was incensed at the double standard that allowed one of her best friends, who is a man, to get his methotrexate prescription filled right away with no questions asked.
ALABAMA STATE
AFP

US women prepare for what comes after abortion ruling

The US Supreme Court ruling that overturned the nationwide right to abortion has spurred a rush to prepare for an America where the procedure is banned in many states. - IUD, and moving abroad - Kayla Pickett is also worried about what other rights the Supreme Court might overturn, beyond abortion.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UK backing for Ukraine set to outlive Johnson

Although Boris Johnson has been one of the West's most vocal supporters of Ukraine following Russia's invasion, experts say the British prime minister's Thursday resignation will not diminish London's backing for Kyiv. Announcing he would step down from the leadership of the Conservatives Thursday, Johnson spared a line for Ukraine, saying "we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom as long as it takes".
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

69K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy