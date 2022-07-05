ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 Best-Run Teams in American Sports

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMxVX_0gVnWZHu00

In honor of the Declaration of Independence and the Fourth of July, Colin Cowherd put together his list of the top 10 best-run teams currently in American sports billed as Colin’s ‘Declaration of Excellence’ rankings.

Here are Colin’s rankings as follows in terms of success, culture, budgeting, leadership, ambition, and sustainability.

10. Tampa Bay Lightning

9. Boston Celtics

8. Buffalo Bills

7. Milwaukee Bucks

6. Atlanta Braves

5. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Miami Heat

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Los Angeles Rams

1. Golden State Warriors

Check out the FULL segment above.

Rob Parker Calls Kevin Durant's Trade Request Out of Brooklyn 'Cowardly'

LaVar Arrington: 'Deshaun Watson Trade Might Be Worst in Sports History'

Clay Travis on Low NBA Finals Ratings: 'Going Woke Has Broken the NBA'

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Is Almost As Tall As LeBron In Striking New Photo

LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
NBA
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat#Nba#Braves#Golden State Warriors#American#Boston Celtics 8#Kansas City Chiefs 4#Los Angeles Dodgers
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Inside The Warriors

Key Free Agent Reveals Why He Left Warriors

Losing Otto Porter Jr. in free agency is a tough blow for the Golden State Warriors, as their veteran forward decided to join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year / $12.4M contract. Porter Jr. played a key role in delivering another championship to Golden State, playing 19.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and converting on 40.4% of his three-point attempts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Told A Hilarious Story Of How Dennis Rodman Made All Bulls Players Run Fast So He Could Get In Shape: "We Cannot Stop Till We Get Back In Front Of Dennis... It Took Us 4 Laps To Catch Up To Dennis."

The Chicago Bulls dynasty had 2 parts to it, they won their first three-peat with some different players around Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen than the one they had for the second go-around. While the likes of Horace Grant and John Paxson are still remembered well, players like Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr attained the elite honor of being part of the 96' Bulls that won 72 games.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy