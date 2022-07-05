Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 Best-Run Teams in American Sports

In honor of the Declaration of Independence and the Fourth of July, Colin Cowherd put together his list of the top 10 best-run teams currently in American sports billed as Colin’s ‘Declaration of Excellence’ rankings.

Here are Colin’s rankings as follows in terms of success, culture, budgeting, leadership, ambition, and sustainability.

10. Tampa Bay Lightning 9. Boston Celtics 8. Buffalo Bills 7. Milwaukee Bucks 6. Atlanta Braves 5. Kansas City Chiefs 4. Miami Heat 3. Los Angeles Dodgers 2. Los Angeles Rams 1. Golden State Warriors

