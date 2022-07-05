ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Inquest jury starts deliberations in woman’s death by police

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — An inquest jury has started deliberations into the actions of two Seattle police officers who fatally shot a Black pregnant mother of four in her apartment.

The jury will weigh responses of “Yes,” “No,” or “Unknown” to 123 questions relating to the circumstances surrounding the death of Charleena Lyles on June 18, 2017, The Seattle Times reported.

She was killed after purportedly brandishing a knife at officers who had responded to her report of a burglary. The 30-year-old mother of four was four months pregnant when officers Jason Anderson and Steven McNew, who are white, shot her seven times in her northeast Seattle apartment.

The officers testified that Lyles went from conversational to confrontational in seconds, pulling a knife from her pocket and advancing. Officers said they drew their guns and repeatedly ordered “Get back!” before firing.

The shooting death of Lyles unleashed a storm of public protest and has been held up by advocates of police reforms as demonstrating unnecessary police violence and institutional racism by law enforcement.

Audio of the shooting was recorded via microphones synced to the officer’s in-car video system.

Lyles yelled “Do it!” and profanities at the officers before they fired at her. Questions about her mental health had been raised after a police call nearly two weeks earlier in which she threatened another officer with a pair of shears.

Family members have questioned why the officers, who had been trained to deal with people showing signs of mental illness or other behavior crises, didn’t use nonlethal methods to subdue her.

Anderson didn’t have his Taser with him and was later suspended for two days without pay for violating department policy.

Three of Lyles’ children were in the apartment at the time, and the officers testified about a crying infant who crawled on his mother’s body and a boy who came out of a bedroom and said, in tears, “You shot my mother.”

Inquest jurors in the Lyles case will be asked to consider the facts surrounding her death in light of the police deadly force statute that was in effect in 2017, which requires a finding of “actual malice” by the officer — a standard that was changed in 2018 by voter approval of Initiative 940, after prosecutors and lawmakers concluded it was virtually impossible to meet that standard to charge an officer with murder.

The inquest jury can determine if law enforcement violated any policies and potentially any criminal laws. But any decision to charge a police officer is made by the King County prosecutor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Videos Show Richard Russell's Final Moments Before Shocking Plane Crash

Newly-released videos from the Port of Seattle show the moments leading up to an airport worker crashing a stolen airplane nearly four years ago. Surveillance footage obtained by KOMO shows 28-year-old Richard Russell using a tow vehicle to pull a Horizon Air Q400 aircraft onto the tarmac before climbing into the cockpit on August 10, 2018. Nearby co-workers weren't even aware of Russell's actions, which happened six hours into his shift, according to reporters.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

UPDATE: Child reported missing in Seattle area found safe

UPDATE: The Seattle Police Department said Kayla was found safe. PREVIOUS: Seattle police are asking the public for help to locate a reported missing child in South Seattle. Police believe 6-year-old Kayla got onto a school bus in the 3300 block of South Horton Street, but may have gotten off the bus somewhere other than her regular stop, possibly North Beacon Hill.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Brutality#Seattle Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The Seattle Times
KING 5

Business owner temporarily closing Tacoma restaurant location after string of shootings

TACOMA, Wash. — Following a string of shootings in Tacoma, one business owner said he's closing one of his restaurant locations until his workers feel safe returning. “One day, when [staff are] comfortable coming back and we open up the place again, but until that comfort level is there, that security that they need to feel comfortable coming in, we’re going to keep the store closed,” said Lewis Rudd, the CEO of Ezell's Famous Chicken.
TACOMA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar Who Refused To Leave Property

Authorities say a Seattle homeowner fatally shot an alleged burglar who refused to leave the owner's property, KING 5 reports. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (July 2), Seattle Police responded to the 900 block of North 101st Street after getting a call about a disturbance in the Greenwood neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound in the backyard of the home.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in shooting near Rainier Vista Park in Lacey

Lacey police detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed Sunday night, the Police Department announced. According to police, around 11 p.m., officers received reports of gunshots coming from an area south of Rainier Vista Park. As officers were responding, another caller said there was a man with...
KING 5

Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Green River

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the search for a missing swimmer near the Green River Gorge originally aired June 25, 2022. The body of a 20-year-old male swimmer missing from the Green River Gorge area since June 25 was recovered Wednesday, the King County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) announced.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

981K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy