Dave Mustaine Blasts ‘Piece of S–t’ Guitar Tech Who Doesn’t Work For Megadeth at Festival

By Joe DiVita
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During Megadeth's set at Barcelona Rock Fest in Spain on July 2, Dave Mustaine lashed out at a guitar tech on the neighboring stage and called them a "piece of shit" among other insults. According to a report by Metal Journal, Judas Priest's crew was in the midst of...

Comments / 15

Q KA
1d ago

Nobody likes a Diva Dave. So hateful and entitled. Better ways to deal with the situation then act like a tool.

Reply
10
Who is They?
1d ago

It's an outdoor festival Dave, you cranky SOB. Richie Faulkner sounds better anyway so that soundcheck was important.

Reply
6
Jay Usher
1d ago

That's what happens when you play festivals Dave your a spoke in the wheel not the hub....

Reply
5
