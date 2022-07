Crude oil prices have taken a tumble this week, spurred by fears of a looming recession that could tamper demand. The U.S. benchmark crude oil is trading below $100 for the first time since May, which should allow for some relief at the pump. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, believes the national average price for regular gas could fall 25 to 50 cents per gallon in the coming weeks.

