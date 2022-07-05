ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Fans Support Garcelle Beauvais Amid Explosive Erika Jayne Clip

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2incTD_0gVnVQNa00
Source: Mega

Fans to the rescue!

After Bravo shared a series of explosive clips from an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Monday, July 4, including one snippet in which Erika Jayne told costar Garcelle Beauvais’s 14-year-old son to “f**k off, fans are flocking to social media to share their support for Beauvais and her family.

In the sneak preview of the current season’s ninth episode, which is set to hit airwaves on Wednesday, July 6, a seemingly intoxicated Jayne is heard using vulgarity towards Beauvis’ teenage son Jax after he reached for his mother’s flowers as his family was leaving an event.

REAL HOUSEWIVES FANS SLAM CAST MEMBERS AFTER ERIKA JAYNE SHOCKINGLY TELLS GARCELLE BEAUVAIS' YOUNG SON TO 'F*** OFF'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwWFu_0gVnVQNa00
Source: Mega

"Wait what are you doing here?” Jayne snapped in the preview. “Get the f**k out of here, get the f**k out of here, get the f**k out of here before you get in trouble!”

As several fans took to social media to call out the 50-year-old reality star for using foul language toward Beauvais' child, the actress took a more positive approach to the situation, taking the clip as an opportunity to share a heartfelt post complimenting her children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5Nib_0gVnVQNa00
Source: @GarcelleB/Twitter

This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid,” the star wrote alongside a sweet snap depicting her three kids sporting coordinating red pajamas. “You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs."

And it seems fans agreed with Beauvais’ powerful sentiments, offering words of support to and her family.

“Garcelle you're definitely a class act and A beautiful Black Queen, And you have such a beautiful family,” noted Twitter user @plussizepretti7, adding in a string of hashtags and emojis. “Let no weapons form against you prosper.”

"You are clearly a wonderful mother and your sons are a reflection of that!" added Twitter user @RealBravoholic."These girls true characters are showing, let them keep digging their own grave."

Comments / 0

