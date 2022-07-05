ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

After 'Stranger Things,' More People Should Watch the Best Show on Netflix

By Mark Serrels
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust got finished with season 4 of Stranger Things and need a good TV show to binge? Why not watch the best show on Netflix, Dark. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in...

www.cnet.com

