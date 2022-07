7/5/2022 Portland, OR – After 4 long years Fuji to Hood is back with a block party held outside of Culmination Brewing in northeast Portland’s Kerns neighborhood. Conceptualized as a collaboration between sister cities Portland and Sapporo, Japan, Fuji to Hood expanded out of its borders to encompass the best of the craft makers in the areas of Mt. Hood and Mt. Fuji. Each year the festival alternates between countries.

