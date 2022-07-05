ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violent 4th of July weekend leaves Detroit chief 'frustrated but focused'

By Ingrid Kelley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police held a press conference Tuesday addressing a violent 4th of July weekend. "I'm frustrated, but focused," Chief James White said. Several crime incidents took place over the holiday weekend - starting with a fatal shooting of a DoorDash driver on July 2nd on Bagley just...

Comments / 4

J Price
2d ago

sad to say, not much has changed and it won't until the people of Detroit stop it.

Reply
5
 

CBS Detroit

MSP Investigate After Man Shot At On I-75 In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on I-75 in Detroit. The incident happened on southbound I-75 near Clay. MSP officials say the man reported hearing gunfire hit his vehicle, and one of the rounds went through his windshield, causing the glass to strike him. According to police, the man described the suspect vehicle as a black Charger. In addition to this, he described the suspect as a Black male who was hanging out of the rear passenger window and shooting at him. The driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The suspect vehicle continued to drive southbound on I-75. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed this incident they are asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WLNS

Detroit police release new info on officer who was shot and killed

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Police Department has released additional information on the Wednesday night shooting that left one officer dead. Detroit Police Chief James E. White held an emotional press conference on Thursday to break down the events, and to remember Officer Loren Courts, who passed away from the incident. “This is a […]
James White
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Looking For Suspects, Persons Of Interest In Holiday Shootings

(CBS DETROIT) — The deadly holiday violence began with a man just trying to do his job. A Door Dash driver was caught in a crossfire Saturday night on Bagley Street in Detroit. “Three people were inside a vehicle when they saw a man in a black ski mask starting towards them and then started shooting from one of the vehicles or at one of the vehicles,” said Detroit Police Chief James White. “A male, a Door Dash employee was making a delivery and sadly, he was fatally shot.” Just before midnight on Saturday on the city’s west side, a routine traffic stop turned into...
Driver injured by glass from windshield after I-75 freeway shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A freeway shooting on I-75 in Detroit is now being investigated by police after a driver reported sounds of gunfire hitting his vehicle. One of the rounds broke his windshield, causing glass to strike him. The incident happened around 10:55 p.m. near Clay Street. The victim...
deadlinedetroit.com

2 Detroit men convicted of running drug ring that targeted North Dakota

Two Detroit men have been convicted of federal drug distribution charges for their leadership of a narcotics ring prosecutors say targeted several Native American reservations in North Dakota. Federal jurors in June convicted Baquan and Darius Sledge of continuing a criminal enterprise and conspiracy to distribute and possess a controlled...
Detroit police officer and suspect die in shooting on city's west side

FOX 2 - A Detroit police officer and a suspect have both been shot and killed near Joy Road and Marlowe Street Wednesday night. Police were responding to reports of the suspect shooting indiscriminately, using a Draco assault rifle - and the officer who was fatally wounded was among the first to the scene. His partner returned fire and fatally shot the suspect.
Wife of fallen Detroit police officer crestfallen; 'Me and my babies will never be the same'

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The wife of the fallen Detroit cop who was killed in a shooting on the city's west side said he was "so much more than a police officer." "He was an amazing dad, my best friend, and the man I married," Kristine Courts wrote of her husband Loren. "All the news articles talk about is a DPD officer. He was so much more to me and the kids. Our Batman!"
DPD Chief on officer killed in shooting: 'We lost a hero tonight'

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department and the city are mourning the loss of a 5-year veteran who was fatally shot by a suspect with an assault rifle Wednesday night. The victim, who is a father and husband from the DPD's 2nd Precinct, responded to the call of shots fired at Marlowe and Joy Road at about 7:30 p.m.
'This should be the line;' Detroit Police Chief, department 'reeling' after officer's fatal shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - James White said he's not angry, but focused. The Detroit Police chief spoke a day after one of the department's officers was shot and killed in the line of duty, while responding to reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, the gunman, wielding a Draco Assault Rifle, shot out his window before shooting at the police cruiser below.
