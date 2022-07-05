ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Can capitalism solve climate change?

 2 days ago

Capitalism is often talked about as one of the big drivers behind climate change. The belief is that our obsessions with buying stuff and growing the economy have destroyed the planet. But what if capitalism isn’t the real problem?. “Capitalism only goes in a direction that political choices...

Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

The Supreme Court just seriously limited the government’s ability to fight climate change

To avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the world has less than a decade to cut emissions roughly in half. But Congress hasn’t managed to pass climate legislation yet. And at a time when the head of the United Nations has warned that the world is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe,” the Supreme Court just limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate emissions from power plants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Bill Nye says the main thing you can do about climate change isn't recycling—it's voting

The best way to save the planet isn't necessarily recycling – it's stepping into a voting booth. That's according to celebrity science educator Bill Nye, television's "The Science Guy," who spoke at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado, last week. "To be sure, recycling the bottles, don't throw the plastic away [and] compost your compostable things ... Start there," Nye said. "[But] if you want to do one thing about climate change: Vote."
ASPEN, CO
scitechdaily.com

An Avoidable Disaster: Experts Believe That Climate Change Threatens the Health of Billions

Climate change poses a significant danger to people’s health, yet solutions are within reach. Climate change is thought to have a vast range of impacts on health today. However, experts believe that this will become even more severe unless action is soon taken. The health of vulnerable groups might become more jeopardized by both direct effects, such as excessive heat, and indirect effects, such as those of decreased food and nutrition security. Outstanding scientists from around the world have teamed up to gather and assess relevant data in order to produce science-based analysis and recommendations on a global scale. They have been brought together by the world’s science academies under the umbrella of the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP). The three-year project, which included more than 80 experts from all around the globe, also looked at a variety of climate mitigation and adaptation measures that might significantly enhance health and health equity.
ENVIRONMENT
marketplace.org

Iran is following Russia’s lead and selling oil at a discount

When we talk about the price of a barrel of oil, we’re talking about two benchmarks – one called Brent crude, mostly for oil from Europe and the Mideast – and West Texas Intermediate for oil from here in the U.S. But the oil market is made up of lots of buyers and sellers. And if producers want to sell their product at a discount – below whichever benchmark price applies – they can. That’s what Iran is doing to compete with Russia … selling oil to China.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Biden’s radical, anti-fossil fuel energy policy costs Americans dearly

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration's energy policies have hurt individual consumers and the economy as a whole.]. There’s a popular genre of fiction books and TV programs that explore what the world might have been like if history had taken a different twist. What if Julius Caesar never crossed the Rubicon? What if Napoleon won at Waterloo? What if the Allies lost the Great War?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The mortality cost of climate change

A warmer world will shift mortality patterns around the world. Research suggests that the mortality costs from climate change will be massively larger than previously thought, despite accounting for future adaptation and rising incomes. Translating future environmental change into economic outcomes relies on a so-called damage function between climate and...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

It’s democracy v plutocracy – this is the endgame for our planet

It feels like the end game. In the US last week, the third perverse and highly partisan supreme court decision in a few days made American efforts to prevent climate breakdown almost impossible. Ruling in favour of the state of West Virginia, the court decided that the Environmental Protection Agency is not entitled to restrict carbon dioxide emissions from power stations.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Supreme Court prepares to strike at Biden’s climate efforts

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights A new Harvard poll out today reports that 78% of Americans have been impacted by extreme weather events such as heat waves, floods or fires in the past five years, and that more than two-thirds of them now see climate change either as a crisis or a major problem. This […]
AGRICULTURE
The Week

Did the Supreme Court really set back America's climate change fight?

At the tail end of a turbulent Supreme Court term in which the newly emboldened conservative majority expanded gun rights and shrank abortion rights, among other big changes, the court's six conservatives used a novel legal idea, the "major questions doctrine," to constrict the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate climate pollution by power plants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

History Says Democracy Will Die if Democrats Don’t Try “Going Big”

Yet the United States didn’t go fascist. Why? In 1941, the journalist Dorothy Thompson wrote an unsettling article for Harper’s Magazine which asked the question, “Who Goes Nazi?” Based on her time spent in Europe — she was the first U.S. reporter expelled from Nazi Germany — Thompson explained, “Nazism has nothing to do with race and nationality. It appeals to a certain type of mind.” Moreover, Thompson wrote, huge swaths of Americans possessed this type of mind.
U.S. POLITICS

