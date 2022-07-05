What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho.

Wednesday

The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.

Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.

Healthy City, USA, hosts their weekly Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pavillion 2 by the concessions stand and remember dogs must be on a leash.

The Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union is showing “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” at 5 p.m and 7:30 pm. All summer movies are $1 admission.

Thursday

ISU Concert on the Quad starts at 6 p.m. This week’s performers are The Williams, a local Idaho rock band.

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

Friday

Pocatello Downs Flat Track Horse Races will be all day at the Bannock County Events Center.

Rock musicians Brett Scallions and Josey Scott will perform the best of Saliva and Fuel at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater. Tickets are available at idahoconcertseries.com.

ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Southeast Idaho Senior Games kick off on July 8. Participants, age 50 and older, can register at seidahoseniorgames.org. This event will go from Friday, July 8 through Saturday, July 16.

Movies in the Park presented by the City of Chubbuck start Friday, July 8 with Sing 2. The movie begins at dusk at Stuart Park. To see the movie schedule, visit the City of Chubbuck Facebook page.

Saturday

This week’s Portneuf Valley Fun Run is the Quinn Meadows Cruise, starting at 7:30 a.m. Choose from distances of 2.5K, 5K and 10K. Courses run near and around ISU’s campus.

Eastern Idaho’s Premier Import and Domestic automobile show will be at the Portneuf Wellness Complex from 3 to 8 p.m. Visit idtidaho.com to learn more.

Craig Morgan performs at the Amphitheater. Tickets are available at countryconcertseries.com.

Marsh Valley’s Pioneer Days Rodeo will be happening all day at McCammon City Park. Visit the My Pioneer Days Rodeo Facebook page to learn more.

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.

The Atomic Motor Raceway Races are happening from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Atomic Motor Raceway in Pocatello.

The Palace Theatre is performing "Shrek the Musical" at the Grand Hall with a special show that includes brunch. To make reservations, call 208-238-8001. Shrek the musical will have regular shows through July 30.

Sunday

Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.

Monday

The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.

The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Idaho Fish and Games “Take Me Fishing” trailers will be in Montpelier to get kids excited about fishing. Visit Montpelier Rearing Pond between 5 and 8 p.m. to check out some free fishing equipment. No license is required.

The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Idaho Museum of Natural History starts their annual, 3-day summer camp from July 12 to July 14. The camp is open to 3rd through 6th graders at the museum in the building adjacent to the Pond Student Union. To register, visit www.isu.edu/imnh.