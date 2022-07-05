Rangers' Leody Taveras: Not starting Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter, a son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter, and Washington Nationals second baseman Darren Baker, a son of Houston manager Dusty Baker, are among the prospects on the rosters released Thursday for the All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16.
The Los Angeles Dodgers once again find themselves among the World Series favorites, and with the MLB trade deadline fast approaching on Aug. 2, they are sure to be busy looking to upgrade their roster. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been aggressive in years past, pulling of...
Duvall was placed on the paternity list Friday. Duvall will step away from the team for a few days in order to spend time with his growing family. The paternity list has a three-day minimum, but he should be back for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Eddie Rosario, William Contreras and Guillermo Heredia are the likely candidates to see increased playing time this weekend with Duvall unavailable.
The north and the south clash in this American League showdown as the Minnesota Twins will travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Texas Rangers. Let’s take a sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Twins-Rangers prediction and pick will be revealed. After just...
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Culberson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Josh Smith moves to the bench. Culberson is batting 0.254 this season in 74 plate appearances.
Rogers blew the save, allowing a run on a hit and a hit batsman while striking out one in the ninth inning of a 2-1 extra-inning win Thursday against San Francisco. He did not factor into the decision. Rogers entered the game with the Padres leading 1-0 and hit the...
The New York Mets signed Deven Marrero to a minor-league contract last week (h/t to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America). The infielder was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse, where he’s made four appearances thus far. Marrero, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Boston Red Sox. He debuted in...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Urias will sit at home after Jonathan Arauz was chosen as Baltimore's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 136 batted balls this season, Urias has recorded a 8.8% barrel rate and a...
Garcia was removed from Thursday's game against the Phillies due to an apparent left side injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Garcia appeared to be grabbing his left side after grounding out in the sixth inning, and he was removed from the game in the seventh. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.
Minnesota Twins (47-38, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (37-43, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Rangers -104; over/under is 8 runs.
Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Ruiz started the past two contests and will take a seat for Thursday's series finale. Tres Barrera will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
The struggling Los Angeles Angels travel to Baltimore on Thursday to play the surprising Baltimore Orioles. The O’s have been an elite team at home this season, posting the best record on the run line at Camden Yards and the best run line record overall in baseball. Baltimore has...
Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to use Marte at DH, fearing the aggravation of a recent hamstring injury if the manager puts the player in the field. That fear was apparently at play in the ninth inning, when Lovullo removed Marte for a pinch runner after the DH singled home a run and became the tying run. Marte has not played in the field since June 21.
Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
The Rockies will call Urena up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Colorado is expected to make the transaction official a few hours prior to the game's 10:10 p.m. ET start time. Urena will be entering the Colorado rotation as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Since he signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies in mid-May, Urena turned in a 7.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 21 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
The Washington Nationals will try and take the three-game series from the Philadelphia Phillies as the NL East rivals finish the set at Citizens Bank Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick. The Nationals defeated the Phillies 3-2 last night. The...
Comments / 0