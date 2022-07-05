ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sits in second straight game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Arcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. Phil...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Oft-injured Braves star suffers another unlucky break during rehab

An absolutely awful stretch of luck continues for one Atlanta Braves player. Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported this week that Braves pitcher Mike Soroka was struck in the knee by a comebacker during his rehab a few days earlier. Toscano does add though that Soroka’s knee is just bruised and that the injury is not thought to be a long-term issue. The right-hander is expected to return during the second half of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman heads to Cardinals' bench on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Edman will take a break after Nolan Gorman was announced as Thursday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 260 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Braves make history in June

The Braves are smashing records. In June, the club went 21-6 (.778), which included a 14-game win streak and a bevy of broken records in its wake. Matt Olson is breaking franchise records and even close to rivaling league records. Braves Country is also shattering records, putting up historic attendance numbers at Truist Park. Well, here are a few more stats for you:
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Moves to paternity list

Duvall was placed on the paternity list Friday. Duvall will step away from the team for a few days in order to spend time with his growing family. The paternity list has a three-day minimum, but he should be back for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Eddie Rosario, William Contreras and Guillermo Heredia are the likely candidates to see increased playing time this weekend with Duvall unavailable.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Cubs rally against Brewers' bullpen, win 2-1 at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- — P.J. Higgins has learned how to stay ready when he isn't getting consistent playing time. The Cubs' backup catcher and first baseman delivered a tiebreaking two-out double off three-time All-Star Josh Hader in Chicago's 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. “I've just got to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Orlando Arcia
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Blows save Thursday

Rogers blew the save, allowing a run on a hit and a hit batsman while striking out one in the ninth inning of a 2-1 extra-inning win Thursday against San Francisco. He did not factor into the decision. Rogers entered the game with the Padres leading 1-0 and hit the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

NASCAR at Atlanta odds, start time: Model makes surprising 2022 Quaker State 400 picks, predictions

The NASCAR Cup Series will kick off the second half of its season on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 2022 Quaker State 400. William Byron turned in a dominant performance at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in Atlanta in March, leading 111 laps on his way to victory. It was a dominant day for Chevrolet as a manufacturer, with five of the top six finishers driving Chevy Camaros. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA (stream now on FuboTV).
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Cardinals
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Leaves for pinch runner

Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to use Marte at DH, fearing the aggravation of a recent hamstring injury if the manager puts the player in the field. That fear was apparently at play in the ninth inning, when Lovullo removed Marte for a pinch runner after the DH singled home a run and became the tying run. Marte has not played in the field since June 21.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout will provide an extra arm in the Pirates' bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader after right-hander Roansy Contreras was sent down. Stout posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings over two relief appearances with the Cubs earlier in the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Kirilloff hits 2 homers as Twins pound White Sox 8-2

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins were well on their way by the time Alex Kirilloff started knocking the ball over the wall. He just helped put the game away. Kirilloff hit two of Minnesota's five homers, Jorge Polanco went deep on his birthday for the second time, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Tuesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Exits with apparent injury

Garcia was removed from Thursday's game against the Phillies due to an apparent left side injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Garcia appeared to be grabbing his left side after grounding out in the sixth inning, and he was removed from the game in the seventh. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Smashes 26th homer

Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Kansas City. Alvarez gave the Astros a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning with a solo blast off Royals starter Kris Bubic. During his current five-game hitting streak, the lefty has slashed .316/.435/.895 with three homers and two doubles.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Confirmed to start Wednesday

The Rockies will call Urena up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Colorado is expected to make the transaction official a few hours prior to the game's 10:10 p.m. ET start time. Urena will be entering the Colorado rotation as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Since he signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies in mid-May, Urena turned in a 7.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 21 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Moncada leaves game with right foot contusion

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins after six innings with a right foot contusion, according to the team. According to the team, his x-rays were negative and he is considered "day-to-day." Moncada fouled a ball off his foot earlier in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy