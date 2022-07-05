ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Takes seat again Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Narvaez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Narvaez will be on the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

NBC Sports Chicago

Contreras (hamstring) out of Cubs lineup, day-to-day

Willson Contreras was not in the Cubs’ starting lineup Tuesday against the Brewers and is considered day-to-day with left hamstring tightness, according to manager David Ross. Contreras, who got treatment on the hamstring before Tuesday’s game, exited Monday’s loss to the Brewers in the 10th inning due to the...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Cubs rally against Brewers' bullpen, win 2-1 at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- — P.J. Higgins has learned how to stay ready when he isn't getting consistent playing time. The Cubs' backup catcher and first baseman delivered a tiebreaking two-out double off three-time All-Star Josh Hader in Chicago's 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. “I've just got to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

One-time All-Star Jose Quintana 'among the most popular' pitchers on trade market, Blue Jays named 'possible landing spot'

Quintana signed with the Pirates in the offseason before the lockout commenced and is in his 12th MLB season. After spending the first nine years of his career split between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs -- earning his lone All-Star honor with the Pale Hose in 2016 -- Quintana was with both the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Moves to paternity list

Duvall was placed on the paternity list Friday. Duvall will step away from the team for a few days in order to spend time with his growing family. The paternity list has a three-day minimum, but he should be back for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Eddie Rosario, William Contreras and Guillermo Heredia are the likely candidates to see increased playing time this weekend with Duvall unavailable.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Blows save Thursday

Rogers blew the save, allowing a run on a hit and a hit batsman while striking out one in the ninth inning of a 2-1 extra-inning win Thursday against San Francisco. He did not factor into the decision. Rogers entered the game with the Padres leading 1-0 and hit the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Craig Counsell
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Not in Thursday's lineup

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Ruiz started the past two contests and will take a seat for Thursday's series finale. Tres Barrera will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Confirmed to start Wednesday

The Rockies will call Urena up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Colorado is expected to make the transaction official a few hours prior to the game's 10:10 p.m. ET start time. Urena will be entering the Colorado rotation as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Since he signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies in mid-May, Urena turned in a 7.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 21 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
DENVER, CO
#Brewers#Cubs
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Leaves for pinch runner

Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to use Marte at DH, fearing the aggravation of a recent hamstring injury if the manager puts the player in the field. That fear was apparently at play in the ninth inning, when Lovullo removed Marte for a pinch runner after the DH singled home a run and became the tying run. Marte has not played in the field since June 21.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Moncada leaves game with right foot contusion

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins after six innings with a right foot contusion, according to the team. According to the team, his x-rays were negative and he is considered "day-to-day." Moncada fouled a ball off his foot earlier in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Exits with apparent injury

Garcia was removed from Thursday's game against the Phillies due to an apparent left side injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Garcia appeared to be grabbing his left side after grounding out in the sixth inning, and he was removed from the game in the seventh. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Diagnosed with side injury

Graterol was diagnosed with right side soreness after exiting Thursday's game against the Cubs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Graterol exited his appearance after just four pitches and was seen pointing to his side while being examined by trainers. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the right-hander experienced cramping around his ribs, and he'll undergo some testing to help determine whether a trip to the injured list is necessary. Any absence would put an extensive amount of stress on a Dodgers bullpen that is already missing several high-leverage arms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Smashes 26th homer

Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Kansas City. Alvarez gave the Astros a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning with a solo blast off Royals starter Kris Bubic. During his current five-game hitting streak, the lefty has slashed .316/.435/.895 with three homers and two doubles.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Smacks sixth homer

Rivera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Astros. Rivera, who has supplied a home run in both of his past two starts, will crack the lineup again in Thursday's series finale in Houston, manning third base and batting fifth. The 26-year-old should continue to play regularly against left-handed pitching, but he'll likely lose out on a regular role against right-handers so long as Bobby Witt's hand injury doesn't force him to the 10-day injured list.
KANSAS CITY, MO

