Little League softball: PCGSL advances to World Series

A trio of Tar Heel players, from left to right, Tucker Blodgett, Mason Knox and Jackson Helms celebrate the final out in a 7-5 win over North State for the District 4 title Friday night. Craig Moyer Sports Writer

The Pitt County Girls Softball League’s Little League All-Stars are World Series bound after claiming the North Carolina 12U title over the weekend in Salisbury.

The team capped the tournament with an 8-0 victory over Rowan County to claim the state title and earn an automatic berth to the World Series.

For Pitt County, the title comes in just its second year competing with a Little League affiliation, as it competed in Babe Ruth prior to last summer.

“The girls are very excited. Last year after playing in it, the girls that were back on the team, that was their goal to get to the World Series this year,” Pitt County head coach Gentry Coward said.

It will be a hometown feel for the Pitt County All-Stars at Little League’s biggest stage, as the LLSWS will once again be played at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park, the new permanent home for the series.

The World Series will be held in Greenville Aug. 9-15, as Pitt County will represent the host state in Game 3, playing at 4 p.m. on the opening day against the West Region champion.

“We’re going to have our hometown crowd. There are not a lot of places you can go and pack the stadium with your own fans,” Coward said. “The energy that is going to be at Elm Street is going to be something that they’ll never forget.”

Pitt County earned an opening-round bye in the six-team tournament before defeating South Durham 21-0 to reach the winners’ bracket final against Rowan County.

Unlike a traditional tournament, the winners’ bracket final served as the championship game to determine the LLSWS representative, while the losers’ bracket final determined who would represent North Carolina at the Southeast Regional tournament.

In other area action:

Tar Heel 8-10 baseball

The Tar Heel 8-10 year-old all-stars will begin play in the North Carolina state tournament Saturday on home turf at Elm Street Park.

Tar Heel will open play at 10 a.m. Saturday against Winston-Salem National in the six-team bracket.

With a win, Tar Heel would face Henderson County in the second round at 10 a.m. Sunday, and with a loss they would be back in action Monday in an elimination game.

The team is coming off its fifth consecutive District 4 title.

Tar Heel 9-11s

Tar Heel’s 9-11 year-old all-stars will begin play at the North Carolina State tournament Saturday in Myers Park.

In the four-team bracket, Tar Heel opens with a game against New Market at 2:30 p.m.

The winner will move onto the winners’ bracket final to face either Myers Park Trinity or South Durham Sunday.

North State 10-12s

Fresh off a District 4 title, the North State 10-12 year-old all-stars will begin play in the North Carolina state tournament Saturday in Rocky Mount.

North State will take on North Asheville in its opening game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A win would pit North State against Bull City Sunday, while a loss would put it in an elimination game Monday.