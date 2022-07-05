ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Little League softball: PCGSL advances to World Series

By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30yg2L_0gVnSU1700
A trio of Tar Heel players, from left to right, Tucker Blodgett, Mason Knox and Jackson Helms celebrate the final out in a 7-5 win over North State for the District 4 title Friday night. Craig Moyer Sports Writer

The Pitt County Girls Softball League’s Little League All-Stars are World Series bound after claiming the North Carolina 12U title over the weekend in Salisbury.

The team capped the tournament with an 8-0 victory over Rowan County to claim the state title and earn an automatic berth to the World Series.

For Pitt County, the title comes in just its second year competing with a Little League affiliation, as it competed in Babe Ruth prior to last summer.

“The girls are very excited. Last year after playing in it, the girls that were back on the team, that was their goal to get to the World Series this year,” Pitt County head coach Gentry Coward said.

It will be a hometown feel for the Pitt County All-Stars at Little League’s biggest stage, as the LLSWS will once again be played at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park, the new permanent home for the series.

The World Series will be held in Greenville Aug. 9-15, as Pitt County will represent the host state in Game 3, playing at 4 p.m. on the opening day against the West Region champion.

“We’re going to have our hometown crowd. There are not a lot of places you can go and pack the stadium with your own fans,” Coward said. “The energy that is going to be at Elm Street is going to be something that they’ll never forget.”

Pitt County earned an opening-round bye in the six-team tournament before defeating South Durham 21-0 to reach the winners’ bracket final against Rowan County.

Unlike a traditional tournament, the winners’ bracket final served as the championship game to determine the LLSWS representative, while the losers’ bracket final determined who would represent North Carolina at the Southeast Regional tournament.

In other area action:

Tar Heel 8-10 baseball

The Tar Heel 8-10 year-old all-stars will begin play in the North Carolina state tournament Saturday on home turf at Elm Street Park.

Tar Heel will open play at 10 a.m. Saturday against Winston-Salem National in the six-team bracket.

With a win, Tar Heel would face Henderson County in the second round at 10 a.m. Sunday, and with a loss they would be back in action Monday in an elimination game.

The team is coming off its fifth consecutive District 4 title.

Tar Heel 9-11s

Tar Heel’s 9-11 year-old all-stars will begin play at the North Carolina State tournament Saturday in Myers Park.

In the four-team bracket, Tar Heel opens with a game against New Market at 2:30 p.m.

The winner will move onto the winners’ bracket final to face either Myers Park Trinity or South Durham Sunday.

North State 10-12s

Fresh off a District 4 title, the North State 10-12 year-old all-stars will begin play in the North Carolina state tournament Saturday in Rocky Mount.

North State will take on North Asheville in its opening game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A win would pit North State against Bull City Sunday, while a loss would put it in an elimination game Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Volunteers needed for the PGA tour stop at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown to the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro is on. The PGA tournament is less than a month away. This is the first tournament at the Sedgefield Country Club with no COVID restrictions since the pandemic. Mark Brazil is Wyndham’s executive director. He said as they...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

N.C.’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ opening in Conover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ store is opening in Conover this weekend. This drive-thru or walk-up-only location will open Saturday at 112 Thornburg Drive. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut. “We have observed a shift in our guests’...
CONOVER, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Robin Sage set to begin next week

FORT BRAGG — This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Between July 16 to Aug. 3, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course...
FORT BRAGG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Sports
City
Salisbury, NC
County
Pitt County, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
City
Tar Heel, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
State
North Carolina State
Salisbury, NC
Sports
City
Greenville, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Pizza Joint Named Best Pizza in North Carolina

Are you a pizza lover like me? I am obsessed with trying new pizza spots everywhere I go. Whether that is another city, another state, or another country if there is a unique pizza to try, I will! Whether you like plain ole cheese or loaded up with toppings, finding the right pizza joint can be hard work. But, don’t worry the search is always fun and tastes pretty good!
RALEIGH, NC
sunny943.com

Happy Bojangles Day! The North Carolina Restaurant That Changed History

July 6, 1977 was obviously a beautiful day in Charlotte, North Carolina, as it was Bojangles Day. No, we don’t know what the weather was like. Doesn’t much matter. What does matter is that on that glorious day, the Lord saw fit to give us Bojangles, as they held a grand opening for the first location in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville teen qualifies for US Junior Amateur

Aiden McCall, 16, of Mooresville, was recently awarded as a co-medalist at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course (6,928 yards Par 72) in Raleigh. At this qualifying site on June 16, Aiden finished the round with a 1-under-par 71. Aiden will be one of more than 200 Juniors from around the...
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
WITN

State record Graysby Grouper caught off North Carolina coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state record Graysby Grouper was caught by a South Carolina man last month off of the North Carolina coast. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Edward Tait, of Little River, South Carolina, caught the three-pound, 0.8-ounce fish off of Ocean Isle Beach on June 30th. The catch may also be a world record.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WTKR

Stith leaves Old Dominion for UNC-Greensboro

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Bryant Stith played his college basketball at Virginia, coached high school basketball at Brunswick and then as an assistant at Old Dominion. Now he's taking his talents out-of-state. Stith announced on Wednesday that he is leaving Old Dominion to take a job at UNC-Greensboro, where he'll serve...
NORFOLK, VA
All Hornets

Draft Show: Hornets Summer League Preview

Chase and James are joined by Laquan Robinson (@Mos_Art_BDL) to preview a loaded Hornets summer league team. Summer League/Hornets coaching staff thoughts. Six things from Summer League we are most interested to see including Kai, coaching, Thor, Crutcher, McGowens, and Williams. Summer League predictions. Knock on effects on the Greensboro...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

8 Places to Find Beach Treasures in North Carolina

For the best times to look for shells — and other beachcombing tips from North Carolina experts — click here. You’ll need to boat or kayak to this pristine island and its surrounding sandbars, the crown jewel of Hammocks Beach State Park near Swansboro, to look for a bounty of Scotch bonnets, whelks, and sand dollars — just make sure the sand dollars are no longer alive before you keep them! Thanks to Bear and Bogue Inlets, which bookend the island, strong currents keep the shore well-stocked with washed-up ocean treasures.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Pcgsl#The North Carolina 12u#Llsws
wkml.com

Spring Lake Man Wins $3 Million in New North Carolina Lottery Game

A big Happy Birthday went out to a Spring Lake man, after he won $3 million on a North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought himself as a late birthday present. Kevon Greenidge bought the $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Short Stop on Anderson Ponds Drive in Spring...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Here are the highest-earning counties in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in North Carolina using data...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. couple invent device to prevent school shootings

RALEIGH, N.C. — Stepping into the Johnson home, there is a cutout of a wild animal that is sure to grab anyone's attention. But don't worry, Sita and Ed Johnson call the rhino a "gentle giant." What You Need To Know. School safety is a concern for parents and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Charlotte Stories

North Carolina Wins Platinum Shovel Award For Having The Most Development in America

The State of North Carolina has just been awarded the coveted 2022 Platinum Shovel award by Area Development magazine for having the most significant investment and job creation projects in America. The annual award is part of Area Development’s analysis report of economic development projects and trends around the country....
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Rowan County man wins $1 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ronald Atteberry of Spencer tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Atteberry bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Murphy Express on Freeland Drive in Salisbury. Atteberry could choose to receive his...
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
650
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy