OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died after a car hit her overnight on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers told KOCO 5 that a woman was crossing the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Shields Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Friday when a vehicle struck her. Authorities said they are unsure why she was crossing the interstate near Scissortail Park and the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO