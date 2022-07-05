ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Collision on N. Road Street

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQxKh_0gVnSIfd00

Elizabeth City firefighters respond to a Jeep involved in a two-car collision in front of the University Plaza Shopping Center at 1313 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, five occupants of the vehicles were transported to medical facilities for treatment.

One suffering from lower extremity injuries was transported by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and another was flown by air ambulance to the Norfolk hospital.

Two others were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

A fifth was being evaluated at the scene late Tuesday afternoon. Elizabeth City police, who are investigating, did not immediately return a request for information about the collision.

