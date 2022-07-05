Germantown fireworks postponed; future date not set | By Germantown Police Department

Heavy late afternoon rain on July 4 prompted the Germantown Fourth of July parade and the fireworks to be called off. “The safety of our residents was the biggest concern in making the decision to postpone. That is always first. If there was a downpour – which there was – people would be running for shelter and could fall and get hurt,” said Germantown Trustee Jan Miller, a co-chair of the Germantown Fourth of July Committee. “The threatening weather that could also have thunder and lightning posed a risk to all the park festivities — band, games, bouncy houses. There is not enough shelter for hundreds of people.”

