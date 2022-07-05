ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

Germantown fireworks postponed; future date not set | By Germantown Police Department

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 5, 2022 – Germantown, WI – For those who were planning on going to the...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12th and Highland gas station shooting; Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a shooting incident that happened as a gas station at 12th and Highland on July 1. The accused is Reginald Adams – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempt first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Possession...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Sheboygan County 12-year-old sought

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan County sheriff's officials are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy Thursday night, July 7. Police did not share the boy's name, but they said he was reported missing by his parents. Anyone who might know the whereabouts of the boy is asked to please contact the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan armed robbery; teen in custody

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - One person was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 6 following an armed robbery in Sheboygan. It happened around 4:40 p.m. According to police, officers were sent to a north side neighborhood for a report of a man brandishing a handgun. Upon arrival, they found that a juvenile had been robbed at gunpoint.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Germantown, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Germantown, WI
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Racine County Eye

Willkomm’s Mobil closes; to be replaced by 4th Rocket Wash

MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash. Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Daveion Wilson sentenced, 13 years for fatal gas station shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Daveion Wilson on Thursday, July 7 to 13 years prison and another ten years of extended supervision – in connection with an April 2020 fatal shooting at a gas station in Milwaukee. The shooting happened on April 4, 2020 near Green Bay...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, driver in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One person was taken into custody following a police pursuit in West Allis Thursday morning, July 7. The pursuit involved a stolen Mercedes. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, ultimately struck a sign, concluding the pursuit. The driver was taken into custody in the area of 6th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenneth Twyman arrested in Oak Creek; one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted

OAK CREEK, Wis. - U.S. Marshals have arrested Kenneth Twyman. He’s been on the run since April. He has open cases both in Milwaukee and Waukesha County. The latest warrant for his arrest stems from a homicide charge in April. U.S. Marshals say Twyman was arrested near 13th and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford bank bomb threat, man arrested

WATERFORD, Wis. - Law enforcement and fire department personnel responded to a possible bomb threat at a Waterford bank Tuesday afternoon, July 5. Police told FOX6 News that a man was arrested, identifying him as a Racine County resident. Charges will be referred to the district attorney's office. The Waterford...
WATERFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan shooting: Police seek Lemarr Washington Jr.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are investigating a shooting that happened near 10th and Michigan around 11:40 p.m. Monday, July 4. At this time, police are asking for assistance in locating 22-year-old Lemarr Washington, Jr. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 40-year-old Sheboygan man who had a gunshot...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

95th and Allyn shooting; Milwaukee boy dead, man now charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead on June 28. Prosecutors accuse Taeshaun Chapman, 19, in the shooting that killed Dechale Hampton near 95th and Allyn. Police were called to the area around 3:50 a.m. the morning...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Sheboygan

The Sheboygan Police Department has arrested a suspect involved in a recent armed robbery. Officers were informed yesterday (July 6th) at around 4:40 p.m. of a man brandishing a handgun. When they arrived, they found a juvenile who had been robbed at gunpoint. A suspect was identified and arrested later...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wlip.com

A third night of shootings in Kenosha

Another shooting in Kenosha Wednesday night. This one reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of 36th Avenue between 48th and 50th Streets. Kenosha Police say the victim was driven to the hospital by a third party and is in serious but stable condition. Officers were investigating two separate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash involving truck, cars slows traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge

MILWAUKEE - A wreck involving a truck and two cars slowed traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge on Wednesday afternoon, July 6. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. The truck ended up straddling the median. One lane of the high rise bridge was closed in each direction while authorities cleared the wreck.
discoverhometown.com

Germantown parade, fireworks called off due to rain

Heavy late afternoon rain on July 4 prompted the Germantown Fourth of July parade and the fireworks to be called off. “The safety of our residents was the biggest concern in making the decision to postpone. That is always first. If there was a downpour – which there was – people would be running for shelter and could fall and get hurt,” said Germantown Trustee Jan Miller, a co-chair of the Germantown Fourth of July Committee. “The threatening weather that could also have thunder and lightning posed a risk to all the park festivities — band, games, bouncy houses. There is not enough shelter for hundreds of people.”
GERMANTOWN, WI
wtmj.com

One of Wisconsin’s most wanted arrested after being on the run since April

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who’s been on the run since April. Kenneth Twyman has open cases both in Milwaukee and Waukesha County with his most recent warrant stemming from a homicide charge in April. Twyman was arrested near 13th and Drexel in Oak Creek and firearms and...

