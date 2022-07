KINGWOOD – The Schwab Building was the main topic of discussion at the most recent meeting of Kingwood City Council. Mayor Jean Guillot told council members that City Supervisor Bruce Pyles had met with the contractor hired by Lovonza Hairston, who owns the building. Guillot said according to the contractor the dilapidated metal fire escape on the side of the building would be removed by July 4 and then construction will begin on the top of the building to ensure falling stone will no longer be a hazard.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 42 MINUTES AGO