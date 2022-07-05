ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde leaders ask Gov. Abbott to remove DA from overseeing victim's relief fund

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas - Uvalde leaders want the District Attorney for the area removed from overseeing the victims' relief fund. Mayor Don McLaughlin and State Senator Roland Gutierrez...

Comments / 13

David
2d ago

accountability would be real bad for these people🤦just look at how they run their police forces 🤬

