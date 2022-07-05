ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing police: Missing 11-year-old boy with autism located safely

By Dane Kelly
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police announced Tuesday evening that an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing and endangered has been located. According to authorities, David Louis Davis had gone missing earlier...

WILX-TV

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office seek juveniles in connection with overnight vandalism

SARANAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two vandalism suspects. According to authorities, the Sheriff’s Office received reports of two individuals -- believed to be juveniles -- vandalizing businesses and other property in Saranac late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Authorities said two juveniles fled after being spotted by deputies in the area.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Vehicle drives off I-96 overpass, striking vehicle on MLK in Lansing -- 4 injured

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police believe a medical emergency could be responsible for a Thursday crash that sent four people to the hospital in Lansing. According to authorities, a westbound driver on I-96 lost control of their vehicle and drove off the overpass onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 6 p.m. Police said the vehicle fell from the overpass and struck a southbound vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

4 taken to hospital after I-96 crash in Lansing

UPDATE: (WLNS) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday night in Lansing. Lansing police tell 6 News that a car was heading west on I-96 near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when they drove over a median and fell onto the underpass below, hitting another car. Officials said it appears […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing police searching for runaway 15-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Illeana Carley Medina, 15, has been reported as a runaway. Medina was last seen in the 5500 block of Joshua Street at 3:30 p.m. on June 20. She was reported as a runaway by her family. She was last seen wearing teal Jordan tennis shoes and black shorts. Medina has shoulder […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

LPD needs help in armed robbery case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases this week. Two people have felony warrants, and one subject is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery. CASE ONE:. The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the subject pictured below. LPD...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police: Missing 58-year-old man last heard from May 15 located safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing confirmed Wednesday that Larry Joe Taylor, a 58-year-old man who was reported missing, has been located safely. According to authorities, Taylor last spoke to his family via telephone on May 15. His phone has since been disconnected and police said his family is concerned for his welfare.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Collision in Lansing kills 62-year-old pedestrian

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 62-year-old man died in Lansing after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Went Holmes roads. When police arrived on scene, they said the pedestrian was unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the vehicle said they were driving northbound on Pleasant Grove Road and when the saw the pedestrian and attempted to stop, they were unable to.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - M-52 was closed for several hours Wednesday due to a collision near Lantis Road. According to authorities, a 51-year-old woman from Stockbridge was traveling southbound on M-52 at about 3 p.m. when she struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from Ashley.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side. Lansing Police responded to the 3900 block of West Jolly Road near South Waverly Road before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They found an 18-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. They were...
LANSING, MI
whmi.com

Two Crashes, One Fatal, Under Investigation In Hamburg Township

The Hamburg Township Police Department is investigating two serious accidents, including one fatal, that happened over the July 4th holiday weekend. Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany says the first occurred on Sunday, July 3rd at 7:43pm. Police and fire personnel, along with Livingston County EMS, were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on Strawberry Lake Road near Pine Bluff.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

2 charged with open murder for Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people with open murder for their role in a shooting on July 3. Lansing police say 42-year-old Richard Simmons was shot and killed after an ‘altercation’ on the 300 block of City Market Dr. near Rotary Park.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office fraud subjects identified

UPDATE: (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the two subjects have been identified. “Thank you all for your assistance. We appreciate all of you and your continued cooperation which helps keep Clinton County a safe place to live!!” the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Teen found dead after West Michigan fire, sheriff’s office investigating

DELTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire after a teenaged girl was found deceased in the basement. According to the sheriff’s office, the fire occurred in the early morning hours of July 5 in a home on the east side of Delton. It is believed that burning candles after the house lost power may have been the cause.
DELTON, MI
whmi.com

Local Agencies Assist With Police Pursuit On I-96 In Brighton

There was a large police presence in the Brighton area today as multiple agencies assisted an outside jurisdiction with a vehicle pursuit. A large number of vehicles from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Brighton Police Department were all in the area of I-96 and Grand River.
BRIGHTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car Near Ann Arbor

(CBS DETROIT) – A pedestrian was seriously injured on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the road, Pittsfield Township police said. The incident happened at about 6:18 p.m. on Washtenaw Avenue near Foster Avenue. Police say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Washtenaw Avenue when a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was trying to walk across Washtenaw in a non-crosswalk area. According to police, the pedestrian, who is a Pittsfield resident, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The situation is under investigation, but police drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WKQI Channel 955

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
KENT COUNTY, MI

