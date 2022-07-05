ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Spirit Airlines gets chance to expand at busy Newark Airport

By Gregory Wallace
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines has won the opportunity to expand its operations at the crowded Newark Airport -- over complaints from dominant United Airlines that Spirit and its peers are clogging up...

