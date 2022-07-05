ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayland Walker was handcuffed when his body arrived at the medical examiner's office, according to the autopsy report

By Polo Sandoval, John Couwels
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Jayland Walker was handcuffed behind his back when his body arrived at the coroner's office to be processed as part of the investigation into the officers who shot and killed him in Akron last week, according to a medical examiner's report that was reviewed by...

I'm so tired of evil ppl
17h ago

I'm a 46 year old black guy everytime i see them lights behind me. i stop and comply yes sir and no sir AND we both go our separate ways.. Sorry but I'm going to obey the people in blue because they gonna win everytime.

Reply(6)
21
Renesha Parker
1d ago

Ok well maybe it's just me but during the video I didn't see not one shot from the car and he got out on the passenger side of the car either somebody else was in there with him or he jumped over to the passenger side but when running he didn't fire not one shot this was a unnecessary killing yet again say what you want but 60 shots it's so much I have to say but this won't stop till my people of color stand up and use there voice period

Reply(8)
14
Ron Hiel
1d ago

Protocol require all prisoners alive or dead be handcuffed. Has been required for many years by police depts everywhere until the coroner declares the prisoner dead.

Reply(3)
13
 

