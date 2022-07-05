ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soul Singer and Former Ikette P.P. Arnold Alleges Ike Turner Raped Her in Upcoming Memoir

By Thania Garcia
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican soul singer P.P. Arnold has penned a memoir called “Soul Survivor,” in which she alleges that, during the time she was a member of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, Ike Turner “trapped her in a room and raped her.” The allegation was published in an interview she did with...

musictimes.com

Ex-Ikette PP Arnold Reveals SHOCKING Claims Against Ike Turner In New Memoir

Shocking new claims have emerged against Ike Turner's alleged sexual behavior towards former Ikette, P.P. Arnold. The soul singer's shocking revelation was all in her new memoir, "Soul Survivor," which detailed a dark period in her career. PP Arnold Claims Ike Turner Raped Her. Speaking to The Telegraph, P.P. Arnold...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Ike Turner
Person
Nick Drake
Person
Barry Gibb
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Cat Stevens
Person
Marianne Faithfull
Person
Roger Waters
Black Enterprise

‘King of Stage’ Bobby Brown Relishes Recent Emergence as he and Wife Alicia Strive Toward Entrepreneurial Success

He was anointed the “King of Stage” after leaving the popular group New Edition to embark on his solo career in 1986. We all know the story of Boston’s own, Bobby Brown, as he released his first solo album that immediately scored a No.1 R&B hit with Girlfriend. Although that first single went to the top of the rhythm and blues chart, his next two singles did not do as well, and the album wasn’t the commercial success anticipated.
Popculture

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker Mourn Death of Family Member

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker are mourning the loss of a beloved family member. Roberts announced on Tuesday that her eldest sister, Annette, recently passed away following a years-long battle with Alzheimer's. Her passing followed the February death of Roberts' brother-in-law Lawrence Clarington. The ABC News correspondent, 61, shared the tragic news alongside a moving tribute in which she reflected on her sister's life and legacy.
The Guardian

‘I was on the high of highs, and suddenly it was over’: Linda Hoover on her great lost LP with Steely Dan

Few wannabe pop stars release their debut album at the age of 71, especially one that was recorded more than half a century earlier. But Linda Hoover’s I Mean to Shine is no ordinary album. Not only does the backing group feature three future members of Steely Dan – Donald Fagen, Walter Becker and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter – it also includes five Becker-Fagen songs, all of them little-known and one of them never previously heard. This historic pop artefact has gathered dust for 52 years after her label boss withheld the release. “I was not emotionally prepared when I was told the album was being shelved, and I felt like it was my fault,” says Hoover today. “I knew nothing about the music business, or any business for that matter. I was rolling along on the high of highs and suddenly it was over.”
The Independent

Elvis’s ‘Hound Dog’ wasn’t stolen from Big Mama Thornton, says the song’s co-writer Mike Stoller

“Hound Dog” co-writer Mike Stoller has refuted claims that Elvis Presley’s version of the classic rock’n’roll song was stolen from Big Mama Thornton. In an interview with Brain Hiatt for Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Stoller, 89, told the complicated story of “Hound Dog” and suggested that Presley’s version was actually inspired by another group’s rendition of the song.“Hound Dog”, was originally written by Stoller and his writing partner Jerry Leiber (who died in 2011). It was recorded by Big Mama Thornton in 1952 and released by Presley four years later.Although Presley knew about Thornton’s version, his rendition of “Hound...
SFGate

James Caan Completed Filming Mob Thriller ‘Fast Charlie’ Before His Death

James Caan had completed filming his role in the Phillip Noyce thriller “Fast Charlie” before his death on Wednesday, Variety has confirmed. The film’s distributor, Screen Media, is eyeing an early 2023 release date for the movie. “Fast Charlie,” based on Victor Gischler’s novel “Gun Monkeys,” stars...
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Johnny Depp at Glastonbury Festival

Sir Paul McCartney, 80, took the stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 25, 2022. During his headlining performance, he honored his good friend Johnny Depp while playing the song “My Valentine.” According to The Daily Mail, Paul projected a black and white video featuring Johnny in the song’s music video while he hummed and strummed to the tune.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Responds To Rumor That He Wore A Cheerleading Uniform In Bed

Nick Cannon has responded to a claim from Tyisha Hampton that he wore a cheerleading uniform in bed for Kel Mitchell. Hampton, who was married to Mitchell from 1999–2005, said on TikTok that she once walked in on Cannon wearing the outfit in an attempt to cheer Mitchell up after he had cheated on her.
Page Six

Erika Jayne slammed for cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son

Erika Jayne faced major backlash from fans after she told Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f–k out.” Jayne, who appeared to be drunk, cursed at Jax after he grabbed flowers from a table near Jayne during Beauvais’ birthday party in a sneak peek for Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” ‘Wait what are you doing here?” Jayne, 50, asked him. “Get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here before you get in trouble!” Jax quickly scurried away and told his mom that he got “violated for grabbing...
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian and North West Bring Their Bold Style to Paris

Say bonjour to one of Paris' most stylist mother-daughter duos. Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter, North West, were spotted in the City of Light on Tuesday amid Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The star and her youngster were hard to miss on the street in Paris as they were photographed outside a Balenciaga store sporting vibrant hues. While North donned a royal blue jacket from dad Kanye 'Ye' West's former Pastelle brand with matching sunglasses, Kim opted for neon green pantashoes and a coordinating camouflage print shirt.
