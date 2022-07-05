ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Springs, MI

Video shows break-in at Cedar Springs marijuana shop

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies are looking for whoever broke...

www.woodtv.com

98.7 WFGR

Popular Grand Haven Restaurant Opens New Location in Rockford

Fans of a unique Grand Haven restaurant serving hand-crafted sandwiches, soups, and salads have a new West Michigan location to visit!. Grand Haven's Toasted Pickle Opens New Location in Rockford. Toasted Pickle in Rockford is officially open at 17 Squires Street Square NE. It's the former location of Ramona's Table.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD TV8

1 arrested, 1 sought in East Grand Rapids home invasion

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids police say authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a home invasion Thursday morning. The East Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that it received a report of a home invasion on Cambridge Boulevard SE, south of Lake Drive SE, around 6 a.m. Thursday. The two suspects broke into the house, stealing the homeowner’s purse and a vehicle.
Cedar Springs, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Property Crime
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Ban the Box: How a local company is making it easier for ex-inmates to find work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lot of people dread the thought of going to work daily but for some, it’s a blessing that few can understand. Take Daril Streets. In 1983, Streets was sentenced to 20-years in prison for an armed robbery. He spent time in Jackson, Ionia, Muskegon and Marquette until his release in 2003, then it was time to look for a job.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

MSP: Motorcycle crash in Kent County

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A vehicle incident happened Thursday evening at the intersection of Northland Dr. and 14 Mile Road. FOX 17 was on scene and confirmed that one car and one motorcycle were involved. The intersection was partially closed while police cleared the scene, allowing only a limited...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Zeeland baker wins Silos Baking Competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Annie Paul turned her love for baking into a dream come true, being crowned the winner of the first ever Silos Baking Competition held by Chip and Joanna Gaines! She mad her summer berry bar and won $25,000 and also has her bar featured on the bakery’s summer menu. You can check out her local shop, AP Baked Goods, in Zeeland! She does wholesale baking and monthly preorder popups, with the next one happening on July 16th. AP Baked Goods only does pre-orders to eliminate waste and they also try to use as much local produce and ingredients as possible!
ZEELAND, MI
Fox17

Body, truck pulled from pond in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities performed a water rescue Tuesday evening in Muskegon, after a truck fell into a pond and became submerged. Responding officials say the driver was trapped inside the vehicle, a white Ford F-150. FOX 17 had a crew on scene and saw a body pulled from...
WWMTCw

Worker dies at Gerber baby food factory in Fremont

FREMONT, Mich. — A factory worker was killed Thursday in an industrial incident at Gerber Products. The Fremont Police Department responded to the factory Thursday where police found the worker dead. Police did not identify the victim or release any other details on how the worker died. Fremont Police,...
FREMONT, MI
iHeartRadio

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Body in car pulled out of Muskegon pond

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A body inside a car have been pulled out of pond in Muskegon, the Firefighters Union said. Muskegon Fire Dive Team, Fruitport Fire Department and the Norton Shores Dive Team were working in conjunction at the scene to assist with a driver trapped inside a car that was in the pond.
MUSKEGON, MI
recordpatriot.com

Grand Rapids man arrested after carrying loaded, concealed 9mm handgun

SPRINGDALE TWP. — A Grand Rapids man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had been carrying a loaded and concealed weapon on Monday. According to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Tuesday morning, Cadillac post troopers stopped a motorcycle for speeding on Cadillac Highway near Timberline in Springdale Township at about 7 p.m. on Monday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

