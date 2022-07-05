ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana struggling to garner enough signatures without paid petitioners

By Alex Whitney
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — It takes a lot to bring a ballot initiative to the voters.

It requires at least 10% of registered Nebraska voters to sign a petition, which is well over 100,000 signatures.

You can’t just leave the petition around for folks to sign, someone has to go collect those signatures.

“This is an entirely volunteer effort. A lot of the people that are out there today collecting and volunteering across the state are people who have kids with epilepsy, people who are battling cancer,” said Sen. Anna Wishart, who has helped lead the 2020 and 2022 medical marijuana ballot initiatives.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is in the final stretch of its all-volunteer 2022 petition drive.

The group is fighting an uphill battle trying to gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, a big change from their 2020 campaign which saw the group collect almost 60,000 more signatures than was required.

One key difference between the two campaigns has been funding.

“I don’t think there was ever an expectation that the people who are circulating petitions be paid, but it has certainly become a situation where those that use paid circulators have a much better chance at success,” said Randall Adkins.

In 2020 Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana had the financial backing to bring in paid circulators to gather enough signatures, something they lacked in 2022 after the tragic death of one of their major donors.

It seems like an unfair situation for a group that has already run a successful campaign in the past, but Adkins said it's unfortunately business as usual when it comes to politics.

“It's just a fact of life in understanding modern campaign in elections, it's just a reality. Having professionals work in your campaign improves the reliability of what you are doing,” said Adkins.

It still remains to be seen whether the lack of paid petitioners will be the difference between success and failure for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, which will need to gather tens of thousands of signatures before their Thursday deadline.

“I haven’t counted anything yet because I have been out circulating, so I would say we need another 20,000 on each petition to come in the next three days for us to feel confident we have enough signatures to turn in to the Secretary of State,” said Wishart.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
William Davis

Activists in Nebraska Succeed in Their "Raw" Signature Target for the Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiatives

Activists in Nebraska claim to have gathered the necessary number of "raw" signatures for two medical marijuana legalization initiatives to meet the criteria for the November ballot, but they're making one last push to collect about 5,000 more before the submission deadline on Thursday to make sure that enough petitions are valid to pass the muster.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
1011now.com

Deadline passes as major Nebraska petition drives turn in signatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coalitions across Nebraska had to turn in their petition signatures to the Secretary of State’s office by 5 p.m. on Thursday. The groups said they each collected more than 150,000 signatures from almost every county in Nebraska. Raise the Wage Nebraska, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Wishart
iheart.com

Nebraska Medical Marijuana Supporters Confident Of Gaining Ballot

"Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana" says their campaign is close to getting enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot in the November general election. The organization says they are are hovering around the raw number of 87,000 required signatures. They say they have collected tens of thousands signatures in...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

BREAKING: Minimum wage petitions in Nebraska turned in

Anyone with information is urged to call the Omaha Police Department tip line or the Douglas Country Sheriff’s Office. FULL VIDEO: Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer in Ukraine. Watch 6 News anchor Jacqueline Fernandez's full conversation with Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer. Nebraska inmates grand jury investigations. Updated: 6...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Volunteers#Election State
Nebraska Examiner

Six rejection letters add fuel to weekend fight over future of Nebraska GOP

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Republican Party has told six GOP activists who have agitated for changes in the party that they are not welcome at its state convention Saturday in Kearney. This week, the state party sent letters to a half-dozen people saying it would not credential them because they either had switched political parties, […] The post Six rejection letters add fuel to weekend fight over future of Nebraska GOP appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

Nebraska medical marijuana campaign says it might fall short

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A campaign to legalize marijuana for medicinal use in Nebraska is in danger of missing its signature goal to qualify for the November general election ballot, organizers said. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana still needs to gather thousands of signatures ahead of Thursday's submission deadline set...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WOWT

Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash. After paying for a move from Omaha to Crawford, Nebraska, Jessica Irwin tells her mom she has a lot of emotions to unpack.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

‘We’re not doing well’: Metro doctors warn cases, hospitalizations likely to spike in the fall

OMAHA, Neb. — Many Nebraskans received their last COVID-19 shot many months ago. Doctors fear the months ahead will be marred by more virus and less protection. "We're not doing well, continuing to keep people up to date on boosting, we're not really doing well getting children vaccinated," said UNMC’s Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease expert. “If this is our set point, going into the fall, that's not a good sign."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy