Irrespective of the current outlook in the digital currency ecosystem, the number of millennials dipping their foot in the space is growing by the day. According to a new survey report from AltoIRA, as many as 39% of 2,000 millennials aged 25 to 40 own cryptocurrencies. The survey suggested that while this number may be less than average, those who invested in digital assets are significantly more than those who have investments in mutual funds.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO