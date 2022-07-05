Who has won the most WWE championships of all time? Here’s the top 10

The Bloodline knows a thing or two about having a lot of gold.

Roman Reigns and The Usos have made a lot of noise as of late in WWE by uniting the promotions top singles and tag team titles for men, effectively holding two championships at once. It’s an impressive feat, and adds two more titles to the tallies of both the Tribal Chief and the Uso brothers.

In the case of Reigns, it also adds to his overall haul of WWE championships. Since his main roster debut in late 2012, Reigns has held every major WWE title at least once, including the WWE Tag Championship (with Seth Rollins , back when there was only one) and both the Intercontinental and United States Championships (one time each).

But are Reigns’ nine total titles enough to make the top 10 list of wrestlers who have held the most WWE championships? We dove in to find out.

Before we get to the list, some ground rules. For the sake of these rankings, we’re counting only what we consider major WWE championships, singles and tag team, for both men and women. We’re not counting titles won in WCW (sorry, Sting and others) but are including those same belts when won in WWE, like the current United States Championship.

We’re also not counting anything the wrestlers themselves invented, like Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Championship, nor are we considering the 24/7 Championship, which changes so often as a condition of its gimmick that it makes the number of title reigns essentially meaningless. Much respect to everyone who continues to chase that strap, however, because mid-card championships are fun too.

Also not included are the Hardcore Championship, for similar reasons to the 24/7 title, or the Light Heavyweight/Cruiserweight titles.

With those specifics out of the way, let’s jump into the list of who’s won the most WWE championships of all time, starting with No. 10 and working our way to the top.

10. The Rock - 17

8x WWE Champion

5x WWF/WWE Tag Team Champion

2x WCW Champion

2x Intercontinental Champion

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment backed up that self-appointed moniker by winning all kinds of gold during his days as a WWE regular. Most fans remember he claimed the WWE Championship eight times, putting him among the top five in reigns with that title. But The Rock also was nicely diversified, capturing the Intercontinental Championship and finding a surprising amount of tag team glory, most memorably with Mankind as the Rock 'n' Sock Connection. Of superstars who primarily competed during the Attitude Era, there aren't many to have carried a title more often than Dwayne Johnson.

9. Christian - 18

9x WWE Tag Team Champion

4x Intercontinental Champion

2x World Heavyweight Champion

2x ECW Champion

1x European Champion

The Peeps saw Christian draped in plenty of gold from 1998 to 2005, and then even more during his second WWE stint from 2009 to 2021. Naturally, his total is bolstered by the tag team success he found with partner Edge; together, the Canadian duo wore tag team gold nine times. That said, Christian was more than just a tag team wrestler, claiming a number of secondary singles titles. Yet he also ascended to the very top of the business by winning the World Heavyweight Championship twice. That's not a bad run at all for someone who started out as a sidekick to Gangrel as part of The Brood.

8. Jeff Hardy - 19

6x WWF/World Tag Team Champion

5x Intercontinental Champion

2x World Heavyweight Champion

1x WWE Champion

1x European Champion

1x United States Champion

1x SmackDown Tag Team Champion

1x Raw Tag Team Champion

1x WCW Tag Team Champion

In a theme you'll see throughout this list, it's easier to make the top 10 among most WWE championships won when you are part of a successful tag team. The Hardys certainly meet that definition, as Jeff and brother Matt managed to win tag team gold nine times in WWE, including every possible championship for duos available during his time there. Yet that is literally only half the story for the Charismatic Enigma, who went on to become a well decorated singles wrestler as well. He's perhaps best known for regularly claiming the Intercontinental Championship, but he did win a combined three world championships as well, so he deserves to be known for his success both solo and as part of a team.

6(T). The Miz - 20

8x Intercontinental Champion

4x WWE Tag Team Champion

2x WWE Champion

2x United States Champion

2x SmackDown Tag Team Champion

2x World Tag Team Champion

Wait, what? The usually obnoxious former reality TV star turned WWE mainstay is one of the most decorated WWE superstars to ever do it? It might seem hard to believe because it doesn't seem like that long ago when The Miz first appeared on the scene, but he's actually been wrestling on the main roster since 2006, and has been somewhat quietly (figuratively speaking) and consistently racking up titles along the way. His eight Intercontinental Championship victories are second all-time, and a big reason he's on this list. But don't sleep on his tag team gold totals either: Miz has been one-half of a title-winning duo eight times with a wide range of partners. He's writing a surefire WWE Hall of Fame CV and you may not even have realized it.

6(T). Randy Orton - 20

10x WWE Champion

4x World Heavyweight Champion

2x Raw Tag Team Champion

1x Intercontinental Champion

1x United States Champion

1x World Tag Team Champion

1x SmackDown Tag Team Champion

Since WWE is celebrating 20 years of Randy Orton in 2022, it's only fitting that his major WWE championship tally sits at 20 for now. It helps that he started young; the third-generation superstar famously became the youngest world champion in WWE history at just 24 years old in 2004. Many championships have followed since then, whether he's been a villainous Legend Killer or a fan favorite. Most recently, he formed the very popular tag team RK-Bro with Riddle, and it should come as no surprise that they wore gold together as well. Though he's now in his 40s and has been battling injuries, it seems likely he may add a few more titles to his total before it's all said and done.

5. Kofi Kingston - 22

7x SmackDown Tag Team Champion

6x Raw Tag Team Champion

4x Intercontinental Champion

3x United States Champion

1x WWE Champion

1x World Tag Team Champion

When he finally decides to call it a career, Kofi Kingston will go down as one of the premier tag team wrestlers to ever step in a WWE ring. To date, he's worn WWE tag team gold 13 times, an eye-popping number that goes beyond the double-digit reigns he's enjoyed as part of the New Day. But he's also compiled a long and successful resume as a singles competitor, including his magical KofiMania run that led to his first, and so far only, WWE Championship. He's deservedly one of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time thanks to his longevity and versatility.

4. Triple H - 24

9x WWF/WWE Champion

5x World Heavyweight Champion

5x Intercontinental Champion

2x European Champion

2x WWF Tag Team Champion

1x Unified WWE Tag Team Champion

Few have played the game better than The Game, as backed up by his 24 major WWE championships. Those include 14 total world championships, and another five reigns as Intercontinental Champion. Sprinkle in a few additional secondary titles and a smidge of tag team success and you've got a number only a few other WWE superstars have managed to top. Triple H has always had an incredible ability to connect with the crowd, which is crucial when it comes time for WWE to decide who to trust with its titles. Whether he's been out to get cheered or booed, he's been a fixture in many championship programs, and even though his wrestling days are done now, he's left a big time legacy.

2(T). Chris Jericho - 25

9x Intercontinental Champion

5x WWF/World Tag Team Champion

3x World Heavyweight Champion

2x WCW/World Champion

2x United States Champion

2x WWE Tag Team Champion

1x Undisputed WWF Champion

1x European Champion

The man of many nicknames is incredibly still going strong as a top pro wrestling draw even as he heads further into his 50s, albeit no longer in WWE. But what a career he had during his multiple WWE stints, racking up championships at a nearly unprecedented rate. Though his accomplishments include multiple WWE world championships, perhaps his greatest feat was winning the Intercontinental Championship a record nine times. The Miz is actually just one behind him, but that's an eyebrow-raising number regardless, and somehow only part of the story when it comes to Jericho's championship pedigree.

2(T). John Cena - 25

13x WWE Champion

5x United States Champion

3x World Heavyweight Champion

2x WWE Tag Team Champion

2x World Tag Team Champion

When those trumpets hit, everyone knows who's on the way out, and over the course of the last two decades, John Cena has battled for and won more WWE gold than almost anyone. His 16 world championships are almost enough alone to make this list, and put him in any discussion about the greatest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. Yet Cena has also worn the United States Championship a handful of times, both during his initial ascent to superstardom and on occasion to elevate that title. Plus, while he'll never be remembered as a top tier tag team artist, he's even claimed a few tag team titles to boot. Cheer him or roll your eyes at him, but there's no denying what Cena has meant to WWE in this century, and his long list of championships backs that idea up.

1. Edge - 31

12x WWF/World Tag Team Champion

7x World Heavyweight Champion

5x Intercontinental Champion

4x WWE Champion

2x WWE Tag Team Champion

1x United States Champion

You think you know who the most decorated superstar in WWE history is? If you guessed Edge, then yes you do. No one has quite defined the ability to win tag team and singles gold in the same WWE career the way he has, and it's likely we might not see anyone come near him for some time. As partners with Christian, Edge won tag team titles seven times, but he also made it to the top of that division with five other partners. When he switched to primarily singles wrestling, he claimed 11 total world championships, plus six secondary singles championships to boot. The only thing left to say is that his total could, incredibly, be even higher if he wasn't forced out of in-ring action for nine years between 2011 and 2020. He might be lapping the field had he been active all that time, but his total haul is nearly unbelievable even as it is.

