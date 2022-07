Idaho State Police looked into a single-vehicle death collision on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405 in Fremont County on Friday, July 1 at 12:36 a.m. On US Highway 20, an 88-year-old man from Nampa was traveling west in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup towing a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer. The motorist veered off to the right, overcorrected, then veered to the left before flipping over. The driver, who was not using a seat belt, passed away from his wounds on the spot.

FREMONT COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO