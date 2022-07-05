ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 Billings Area Weather: We are not done with thunderstorms yet

By Ed McIntosh
 2 days ago
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is again in effect for Tuesday evening over a large portion of south central Montana, including Yellowstone County and Billings. That means there is the potential for severe storms that could produce winds in excess of 60 mph and/or large hail. A watch is a good time to take care of personal property, like putting the car in a garage, and reviewing a plan in case severe storms hit.

For eastern Montana, Custer, Fallon and Carter counties have been hit with very heavy rains in the last several days and the ground is becoming saturated in some areas. This could lead to localized flash flooding if another round of heavy rain hits the same areas.

The possibility of more severe storms exists over the next several days in eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Highs will be mainly in the 80s with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

There is less chance of severe storms, but the afternoon and evening storms will continue into the weekend.

Cat Country 102.9

More Large Hail, Severe Storms Possible in Billings This Week

Another round of large hail and strong winds are possible through Yellowstone County over the next couple of days, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. Severe Thunderstorms are possible for Billings and the surrounding communities on Wednesday (7/6) and Thursday (7/7), with the storm's arrival expected to be between 3 pm and 11 pm MDT.
yourbigsky.com

Special weather statements in Montana issued

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several Montana counties, including Yellowstone County, effective until late Monday night. Threats from these thunderstorms include frequent lightning strikes, heavy wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour, and possible tennis ball-sized hail. Several cities under this storm watch include Billings, Hardin, and Glendive.
KULR8

Three counties added to presidential major disaster declaration for Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Yellowstone, Treasure and Sweet Grass counties have been added to the presidential major disaster declaration for Montana. On Thursday, it was announced FEMA approved Montana’s request to add the three counties, for a total of six counties in southern Montana now eligible for aid through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.
Fairfield Sun Times

Disastrous hailstorm shreds crops

When retired farmer Leroy Gabel heard hail pelting his house early Tuesday morning, his first thought was, “Oh, damn.”. Gabel leaped from his bed to check his windows. It was 2:30 a.m., so there wasn’t much to see, but he spotted the telltale wind and pellets of ice. There wasn’t much to do but hope it didn’t break through his house.
Q2 News

Here's how the holiday is shaping up

We will continue to see chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day tomorrow. If you have any festivities planned for the Fourth, make sure to move indoors if storms approach your area.
Cat Country 102.9

These Parking Lots in Billings Are Absolutely Awful and Terrible

Parking in Billings is definitely hard to find. Especially good parking in large lots. I can immediately think of the best place to park in the city; the Target parking lot in the heights, because I can park far away from other vehicles pretty reliably, and not have to worry about door dings. But, these are the absolute worst ones in the city, and I hate having to park there.
NewsBreak
KULR8

Authorities clear City College buildings following threat

BILLINGS, Mont. - Students, faculty and staff have been evacuated from the City College Tech Building. Montana State University Billings sent a message to students warning of a bomb threat at the City College Tech Building. People were asked to evacuate and follow instructions from authorities. This is a developing...
Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

